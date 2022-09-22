I read an article the other day that I found fairly fascinating. The gist was a comparison between music genres over the decades.
One of the points that intrigued me demonstrated that rock ‘n roll during the 80s often used pronouns like we, us, they and them. For example, lyrics like, “All we are is just another brick in the wall,” or, “We built this city on rock and roll” indicated a general view of shared or united feelings. They may have been disenfranchised mindsets or opinions, but at least they were communal.
Today’s rock music, however, is much more self-centered and focuses on the individual’s rights or misgivings on this or that. The general conclusion of the research and the article (which I agree with) is that over the last 50 years, Americans “went and got selfish.”
You can’t go online, look at your phone or turn on the tube these days without hearing about someone’s feelings getting offended. Your voice matters… right? The only problem is that no one is listening, because they’re too jazzed up about their own voice. Now don’t confuse my words here as politically motivated. I’m sick of politics and don’t think my opinions would matter one way or the other. However, I do applaud any efforts that motivate folks to put another’s needs and yes, feelings, before their own. Here’s a test that you can try for just a day or even less. Try to get through the that time period without ever using the pronoun “I” or “me.” Sounds simple enough, but be warned, it’s quite a difficult challenge. You may find that excluding yourself as the subject of a sentence is a hopeless experiment. Indeed, including this sentence, I’ve already referred to yours truly eight times so far, and that’s only two paragraphs.
Did you know that the concept of selfless conversation was actually taught in early American schools? Classes that use to be offered such as etiquette, public speaking, rhetoric and decorum have been long forgotten, and it shows.
I still see some older traditions that still get participation in education and that makes me happy. For example, Kerrville ISD and surrounding communities still have debate teams and chapter conducting teams though local FFA chapters. They use parliamentary procedure which is a set of rules for conducting meetings that allows everyone to be heard and make decisions without confusion.
Don’t you just love to hear someone who measures their words carefully? Moreover, isn’t it refreshing when someone really listens and shows empathy for others? This is why it is so important to respect and learn from our elders, who have been around the block a few times and have learned to show regard for others. If you listen carefully, you will witness a version of conversation that seems to be withering away. Just the other day my new employer, who is a ranch owner, introduced me to another ranch owner a few miles away. It was almost uncanny how he demonstrated dignity and value to everyone in the circle. “Allow me to introduce my new associate…”
You see how he asked for permission to speak? I felt his regard for me as his employee, and his esteem for his neighbor all in one sentence. My mother’s husband, Curtis Hunt, is another example. I’ve noticed that when he has a conversation, he always asks something about the other person, and it’s usually based on his remembrance of a previous conversation, demonstrating thoughtfulness. He rarely talks about or refers to himself unless he is asked something specific.
Text messages, emojis, sound bites, and word fragments are threatening to erode healthy communication. In fact, in my opinion, they already have, and have developed into the language of egotism. I hope this conviction that I have leads me to measured conversation that demonstrates value to others. Let’s do this together, as in let “us ...” Get it?
