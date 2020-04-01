Dietert News – April 1, 2020

What an unusual time we are all experiencing right now in our community and all across the country. My daughter is on the front lines at an Emergency Clinic in the Fort Worth area, so I get updates from her regularly.
The impact on her, her husband and my precious grandson, Fitz is taking a toll on her family. She is staying in a camper outside her house so that she doesn’t bring any nasty germs into the house. She hasn’t hugged her baby in more than five days. The commitment she and all other medical staff, first responders, and those helping them do their jobs, makes me so proud of all that is great in our community and our state. Please say prayers for all people in harm’s way, and maybe an extra one for my daughter, Ashley, and her family. I would really appreciate it.
Unfortunately and also fortunately, my job and others here at the center are essential to our community seniors. We have taken great strides to keep everyone safe while preparing, packing out and delivering our meals to our homebound seniors and we will continue to do so.
I must give a special “Thank You” to all the Meals on Wheels Volunteers who continue to come every day to help us get the more than 260 meals delivered to our homebound seniors. It’s not only a meal, but a most-needed check-in with our clients to assure they are doing okay. We could not and would not be able to do this without them.
Thank you to the many people who dropped off grocery bags, gloves and material for masks to be made for our drivers, staff and clients. Sue, Sherry and now our great friends at Creations are cranking them out for us.
Thank you HEB for the generous donation to help us provide food and supplies for our MOW clients during this time. So many of our wonderful community members have mailed in special financial support or dropped by to deliver it in person, for which we are so appreciative.
As we are practicing social distancing and since I am a hugger, I am having a hard time not wanting to hug everyone that comes in. But, I am reserving them for later, so come back when this is over to claim your much-appreciated hug.
Thank you, Bethanie and Linnette, our MOW Coordinators, for organizing the pack-out process so efficiently to help assure safety for staff and volunteers. Thank you Shonna, Corina, Rosie, Mary Jane, and Garrett in the kitchen for preparing all the meals daily and assuring health and safety guidelines are followed to the T.
Thank you, Missy, Nick, Rick, Denise and Arianna for making sure our Medical Lending and Personal Alert Link programs are available to those in need. Plus, our Call Reassurance Program is continuing to take and make “Good Morning” calls to make sure our clients are doing well.
Thank you, Oscar for coming in every evening to sanitize all the areas used by the staff and volunteers. Knowing we are walking into a safe, clean environment in the morning is comforting.
Thank you to any and all other Dietert staff - Waverly, Tony, Tara, Shelly, Peggy, Mary, and Dorothy - for so readily being available to help out when and where we might need them. Our Dietert Family is amazing!
The Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice for all in-house activities, classes, Dining Room and Take 5 Day Respite Care. The center will remain staffed as long as possible to assist with emergency PAL, Medical Equipment Lending and Call Reassurance needs.
We feel it is our responsibility to protect our at-risk population by limiting interaction at this time. The health and safety of our senior community is a shared responsibility and one that we take very seriously
The Dietert Center will continue to seek guidance from City, County and State Health professionals to assure we are current with information about COVID-19 recommen- dations.
We will update you on our website and our Facebook page if the need arises. Please call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
