What is it about kids these days, especially boys?
I was watching one of my favorite talk shows the other night, and this woman, one of the invited guests, criticized our current culture for removing masculinity from childrearing. As I began to think about it, I tend to agree. What happened? I was okay with the whole “men need to learn to cry” or “men need to be more sensitive” thing, but somewhere along the last 30 years, we’ve voluntarily revoked our own man-cards. Now look, readers, this is not a gender equality piece. I have my convictions on the subject, but this column is not about that. I do, however, want to make the argument that raising boys and teaching masculinity is going to take a little courage on our part. The reason for this is that boys want to live dangerously, and taking the seat belt off (figuratively speaking) and letting them face risk requires bravery from them and more importantly … us.
Consider your own childhood. For me, growing up in the 70s and 80s, I miracuilously survived many perilous hazards that would be deemed too dangerous today. Heck, for me, if it wasn’t dangerous it wasn’t any fun. The guys in my neighborhood had pinecone wars, rode in the backs of pickup trucks, drank from garden hoses, rode bikes barefoot and shirtless without a helmet, and worse. When the insect fogger truck came by (blowing clouds of poison into the atmosphere) my group of guys ran behind the truck pretending to be Luke Skywalker fighting with Darth Vader. Later, as a teenager, I faced more challenging fears. Have you ever jumped off the big rock at “Devil’s Waterhole” in Inks Lake State Park? I think the actual height above the water is around 65 feet, but when you are standing on the top trying to gather the courage to step off the ledge, it feels more like 300 feet. How about rappelling off Turkey Peak at Enchanted Rock? What about something more local, like dam-sliding in Ingram or rope-swinging into the Guadalupe?
Speaking of rope swings, I grew up facing my fears at our neighbor’s lake house on Lake Austin. Just the name, “Frey’s Lakehouse,” fills me with so many memories that it’s hard to keep them in check, but the rope swing was truly magnificent in scope and fear factor. The rope hung from an iron A frame that was bolted into the bank and suspended about 30 feet high by guy wires attached to Bald Cypress trees. Twenty feet above the water’s edge was another group of trees where the launch platform was fabricated about 20 feet high. Therefore, the launch point was a good 10 feet higher than the apex of the swing itself, making it officially the most imposing instrument of adventure that I’ve ever seen to date. Honestly, jumping out of an airplane without a parachute seemed less painful than jumping off the little round wooden seat into Lake Austin. However, if you froze and didn’t let go, the pain resulting from swinging back to the bank was going to be unimaginable torture causing the victim to beg for death. Therefore, once you left the platform, you were “all in” and jumping off of the swing was unavoidable.
Of course, the real motivation for all of these daring feats of courage were common to most boys - that being girls. I always waited for a gaggle of girls to form on the deck overlooking the river before I attempted the swing. No use in risking almost certain death and dismemberment without a good reason, but having girls personally witness my bravery, worthy of instant knighthood, was totally worth it.
My point in all of this is simply that boys need adventure, and if we, myself included, are neglecting to allow this as a teaching tool, my fear is that they will not be ready for the challenges they will most certainly face ahead. Of course, we need to practice reason and restrain when our instincts compel us, but let your little guys face their fears. They want to and it is part of raising them to be men of character.
In fact, based on my observation and experience, I’m convinced that avoiding this challenge and raising our boys covered in bubble wrap could create more problems for them and us in the future. Real men come from real boys.
You can quote me if you like.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
