Pushing Weariness Away

Are you tired, weary, in need of refreshing? Many people are struggling with weariness and wanting to give up on different thing in their lives. Life in general wears people out, but then you add the pandemic, people are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. There have also been recent storms and other adversity, and I have noticed people sighing frequently and even saying the words, “I’m tired, worn out.”
One of my former clients texted the other night and said, “I just want to give up on life. It is just too hard and I’m in a mess.”
I quickly called to pray with her and help, as I know Jesus offers us hope and the enemy wants to wear us down, steal our life, and keep us from doing what we are called to do.
John 10:10 (NIV) states, “The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.”
So what do when we feel like giving up and are weary? I have found four things that have helped me in my struggle with weariness in different areas of my life.
1. Go to the Lord and pour out your heart. Realize those overwhelming feelings are not from God. The psalmist poured out his heart to God in Psalms 119:28 (NIV) saying, “My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to Your word.” We all need to vent and God is the perfect person and always listens. You can be honest with Him.
2. Go to the Bible, as it supplies wisdom, strength and hope. It helps us get clear focus again and gets our mind on positive things to help us navigate our life. Isaiah 40:29-31 (NIV) says, “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint.”
3. Call or text a trusted friend or pastor to pray with you. Often times, pride keeps us from asking for help. Pride keeps us isolated in our problems. There is strength and synergy when two or more pray together.
4. Rest is a weapon. We handle things much better when we recharge and rest, physically and emotionally. Do what you need to do to recharge yourself.
Matthew 11:28-29 (MSG) is one of my favorite passages and gives us clear advice. It states, “Are you tired? Worn out? Burned out on religion? Come to Me. Get away with Me and you’ll recover your life. I’ll show you how to take a real rest. Walk with Me and work with Me—watch how I do it. Learn the unforced rhythms of grace. I won’t lay anything heavy or ill-fitting on you. Keep company with Me and you’ll learn to live freely and lightly.”
Religion can wear a person out, but relationship with a living Savior, Jesus, is refreshing. Spending time with Jesus, meditating on His great love, always refreshes my weary soul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.