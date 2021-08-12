I know many of you Kerr County locals are wondering why it rained this past weekend, and all I can say is, “You’re welcome.” I know this claim will be taken with a certain amount of skepticism and maybe even accusations of blasphemy, but there’s just no other logical explanation. For all seven of my readers out there, you may recall an article I wrote a few months ago called “Kerr’s Theory of Reverse Prediction.” Basically, it was a scientific explanation of a precept that I hoped to prove into law demonstrating that whatever I expect to happen will produce the complete opposite result. The purpose of this article is an addendum to the previous piece where I intend to prove that my actions will usually produce an unintended consequence.
Have you ever sat back and wondered about why something happens? Why is the sky blue? What makes the moon yellow? Why are my tools missing from my shop? Well, the answer to these questions are traditional examples of cause and effect. For instance, the reason my tools are missing from my shop is because my first-born, a senior dean’s list student from Southwestern University, used them to not fix a broken string trimmer. This is the cause. The effect is that when I go looking for a specific tool - say a 7/16” socket, it will be the only tool I can’t find.
Referring back to this weekend’s rain. There I was, out in the lawn at 5:30 p.m. last Friday. The heat was almost unbearable. Even in the shade, I felt like I would burst into flames at any moment. The only reason I was out there standing on the scorched earth of the yard, is that I wanted to wash the caliche dust off my wife’s car, and in a pool of sweat, I assembled my gear, and turned on the hose. Immediately after finishing the chore, I turned the hose bib righty tighty, and even before I had straightened my back, I heard a far-off rumble to the north. Fifteen minutes later, rain was pounding down in buckets, splashing mud all over my wife’s car. There, you see it? The only logical explanation for why we got the first rain in August is that I decided to wash a car.
This duality in the traditional definition of cause and effect manifests itself in my life every day and in many ways. If I want a AA battery, I go to the junk drawer and find every conceivable battery ever manufactured in the world except for AAs. If I find myself in dire need of a roll of toilet paper in my own bathroom, there won’t be any. The effect is that I have to scream to the point of rupturing my larynx, only to find 17 unused rolls in my daughter’s bathroom later in the day. If I need to tie down a ladder to my work truck on one end of the ranch, the rope in my toolbox will be two feet too short. I have more rope, of course, but it is in my shop (hopefully) on the other end of the ranch.
I mention this phenomenon of duality as a warning for those of you who might need my help. Of course, I want to help everyone because that’s the kind of guy I am, but the intended effect that you desire will be much more attainable if you follow some simple procedures.
For example, if you need to borrow some AA batteries from me, just ask for AAA, and I’ll find all the AAs you need. If you want it to rain, call me up and suggest that I wash my car.
If you want to actually catch fish on your next trip to the coast, don’t invite me, and you should have calm winds and bucket loads of trout and redfish.
Again, you’re welcome.
