Dietert News – April 8, 2020

First, the important stuff - The Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice for all in-house activities, classes, Dining Room and Take 5 Day Respite Care.
The center is now not being staffed daily as we are taking the recommendations seriously and letting staff work from home as much as possible. But, we are still here for you, so if you need any emergency assistance with your PAL unit or Medical Equipment Lending, please give us a call at 792-4044 and leave a message. We will direct your needs to the appropriate staff person.
We feel it is our responsibility to protect our at-risk population by limiting interaction at this time. The health and safety of our senior community, our volunteers and our staff is a shared responsibility and one that we take very seriously.
Second, the really important stuff – We are still delivering meals to more than 260 homebound seniors every week. This week we are doing it a little bit different though. Rather than delivering a hot meal daily, we are delivering a hot meal plus 2-3 alternate meals twice a week. The alternate meals are frozen or shelf-stable meals.
We implemented this new procedure in order to limit the amount of interaction we have between staff, volunteers and clients in an attempt to assure social distancing recommendations. We have taken great strides to keep everyone safe while preparing, packing out and delivering our meals to our homebound seniors and we will continue to do so.
The really awesome thing about this is that we are still delivering more than 1,300 meals per week in Kerr County and still visually checking on our clients at least two days per week. We also implemented a new procedure – calling each client daily to check in with them.
Thank you to the great volunteers that have stepped up to make these calls and assure the seniors that they are not forgotten. If there are any concerns or needs, our staff will be contacted immediately to help out.
If you have seniors in your neighborhood, please continue to check on them and make sure they have what they need during this time and that they don’t feel isolated.
Now to the third stuff – how are you handling social distancing? I know one thing for sure, my twin dachshund girls are loving the fact that we never left the house all weekend. They looked at me like I was crazy when they had to go outside as I left the house for work on Monday.
We completed a project at the house that we have been putting off for months, so that was good. But, I missed the fact that we were not able to go about our business and spend time with family and friends.
I believe that when this is all done and over with, our families, our co-workers, our businesses, our community, our state, and our country will come together like never before. Hang in there and love your neighbors, especially our seniors!
Thank you to all the essential businesses, first responders, city and county leaders, restaurants, and H-E-B that are open to help us provide services to our community. They, along with all of our local medical staff including doctors, nurses, custodians, medical technicians in all areas, maintenance workers and admin- istration leaders are to be commended for their dedication to their profession and to all of us.
The Dietert Center will continue to seek guidance from city, county and state health professionals to assure we are current with information about COVID-19 recommendations.
We will update you on our website and our Facebook page if the need arises. Please call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
