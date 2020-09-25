To the editor:
Vince Lombardi, the storied coach of the Green Bay Packers, exhorted his players to pursue perfection that they might find excellence along the way. As a teacher and motivator he led his team to five NFL championships, including the first two Super Bowls in the highly competitive culture of the NFL. As a society, this is the same type of culture we should foster in our education system in order to give our children the tools to pursue perfection for themselves.
Competition breeds excellence; every human endeavor testifies to this fact, whether in athletics, business, exploration, science, or politics.
Except education. Somehow, public education has been considered sacrosanct and shielded from competition in delivery and for students.
Congressman Chip Roy aims to rectify that with his Support Children Having Open Opportunities for Learning Act (SCHOOL Act, HR 8054), which allows federal education funds to follow the child, whether to public, private, or home school.
The SCHOOL Act is fairness and choice in action, in one of the most important sectors of society. It provides educational mobility for the poor and disadvantaged that they have never had before, and it returns to parents much-needed control over what kind of education their children receive through the power of choice.
We need more representatives like Chip Roy, who have the courage to advocate for and fight for the common people. From a former public high school English teacher, thank you, Congressman Roy.
– Mark Trapino
Center Point
