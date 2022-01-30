by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
Colleges and universities are not utopias. They were never the perfect places of our memories, and they will never be absolutely everything we hope they will be.
Each year, from every college and university across the nation, some students return home or transfer to a different institution because the school they were so excited about attending did not seem to welcome them in the way they expected.
The reasons that students do not feel welcomed are as varied as the dissatisfied students themselves. Some students never try to engage with the community. Others focus so singularly on one aspect of the collegiate experience that they neglect the variety of connections they should be making, and if that one aspect of college turns bad, then the student is going to feel disconnected.
Still other students discover that their chosen school is not a “fit.” It turns out, they may prefer a small school experience with 20 or 30 students in a classroom rather than a large school experience with 200 or 300 students in a classroom.
We can identify a lot of reasons for students to feel like they do not belong, but sometimes colleges and universities are to blame by failing to be as inclusive as we thought we were. The board at Schreiner has communicated to me in no uncertain terms that – while students may neglect their studies and fail out of college or change their mind about what they want to do – it is really not acceptable for a student to leave us because they did not feel welcome.
Today’s politically polarized environment makes it easy to find fault with any individual, organization, or institution that wants to be more welcoming and inclusive. One simplistic criticism is that it is all performance – all theater – and another is that it is all motivated by staking out a political terrain. I don’t think that these have to be true.
When I try to calibrate and articulate my reasons for wanting Schreiner University to be a more welcoming place for a wide variety or students, faculty, and staff, I remember that we are trying to sing “a more beautiful song.”
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. invoked this notion in his 1964 acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize. He noted: “There is a fascinating little story that is preserved for us in Greek literature about Ulysses and the Sirens. The Sirens had the ability to sing so sweetly that sailors could not resist steering toward their island. Many ships were lured upon the rocks, and men forgot home, duty, and honor as they flung themselves into the sea to be embraced by arms that drew them down to death. Ulysses, determined not to be lured by the Sirens, first decided to tie himself tightly to the mast of his boat, and his crew stuffed their ears with wax. But finally, he and his crew learned a better way to save themselves: they took on board the beautiful singer Orpheus whose melodies were sweeter than the music of the Sirens. When Orpheus sang, who bothered to listen to the Sirens?”
Can we take actions that do not simply reflect political currents and machinations but that are instead driven by the desire to sing a more beautiful song? I think we can. Let me suggest two ways in which we are trying to do just this at Schreiner.
The first is our launch and ongoing support of the college’s Inclusivity, Diversity, Equity, and Awareness (IDEA) committee. With membership composed of students, faculty, and staff from a variety of backgrounds, the IDEA committee engages the Schreiner community in activities that both bridge our differences and also confirm that differences are good and normal and sometimes scary and ultimately liberating. In practice, we are engaged in a process of “Asking Big Questions” on campus. Each month, we have a new prompt – “Where do you feel at home?” or “For whom are we responsible?” – that we discuss in small groups. It is an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to gain new perspectives from colleagues they may have assumed they knew well and to learn how deeply similar so many of our lives actually are. Similarly, the IDEA committee hosts a monthly discussion on “Growing Up ________.” It is an opportunity for lively discussion around topics such as “Growing up with a learning difference” or “Growing up as a woman interested in the sciences.” Again, it is an exercise and an opportunity to connect in profound ways with each other both because of our connections and because of our differences.
We also are trying to sing a more beautiful song by living into our identity as a Hispanic Serving Institution. The designation – given to a college or university when it passes a certain demographic threshold – is the federal government’s way of reminding the colleges and universities that are HSIs that something important has happened on their campuses. Not something dangerous. Not something bad. But something.
We sing a more beautiful song when we recognize that our campus is blessed to be a diverse environment where students from many walks of life can encounter and appreciate things they may have never had the opportunity to encounter and appreciate before. We are blessed to be a diverse environment where students have the opportunity to have their thinking sharpened by people who will not simply agree with them and who have new perspectives that enlarge the worldview of all students.
Colleges and universities are not utopias by any stretch of the imagination. But that is part of their power, too. They are messy and complicated, and they take work and effort and commitment – by everyone involved – to be successful. During this month in which diversity and community are foregrounded in our consciousness, may we all sing more beautiful songs.
