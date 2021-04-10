Easter brings with it lots of love, sunny weather, candy, but most of all - resurrection and renewal.
I am definitely ready for some renewal of opportunities, friendships, faith and the hope of great things to come. Hopefully the fog we have been under the past year is lifting and bright days are ahead.
Last year for spring break my family went to the mountains of West Texas to enjoy the splendor of beauty and remoteness.
This year during spring break, my family went to the mountains of Montana and Yellowstone National Park to spend some time in the snow.
Funny thing is that we had already purchased our airline tickets and reserved our rental house in anticipation of the trip, when the Texas snow-maggedon happened.
Of course, we did not purchase the refundable tickets, so off to Montana to see more snow we went. Talk about splendor and beauty. I think these types of trips help us experience the true feeling of resurrection and renewal. Snowmobiling through three states (Montana, Idaho and Wyoming) in one day was an experience that literally took my breath away.
The beauty, splendor and amazing feeling of being in the presence of greatness rejuvenated my heart and soul to come back to Texas ready to conquer all that is ahead of us in the coming months.
With more vaccines being given in Kerr County and the numbers of hospitalizations, illnesses and deaths coming down in our area, we see a chance for resurrection and renewal.
Just give us a little more time to prepare for your safe return. Since your health and safety is our main concern, please bear with us. You will hear us shout to the rooftops when we are able to open again. We can’t wait to see everyone.
Although our building is closed to general public use and full regular programming right now, the Dietert Center staff are here every day to assist those in need as best that we can within safety guidelines.
Please give us a call for any special needs you might have for Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, and our Call Reassurance program.
Our Meals on Wheels program and the wonderful volunteers are continuing to make sure our seniors are not left in isolation. Their sweet smiles and gestures of friendship abound every day.
Shonna, Corina, Garrett and Luisa are cooking up some great food for Meals on Wheels deliveries and our Friendship Café drive-through.
The Nutrition team is looking forward to having the dining room open and we are getting ready as well.
Hopefully, that will happen soon. As I have said above, you will hear me shout it from the rooftops when that day arrives.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch M-F 11:30-12:30. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation.
If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.00.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, April 7 – Turkey Tetrazzini;
• Thursday, April 8 – BBQ Chicken;
• Friday, April 9 – Tamales with Chili Sauce;
• Monday, April 12 – Lemon Baked Fish;
• Tuesday, April 13 – Marinated Chicken Pita;
• Wednesday, April 14 – Beef Taco Casserole.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.