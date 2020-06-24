Dietert News – June 24, 2020

I hope all the Dads out there had a special day on Sunday. For those that have gone before us, I hope special memories made your heart smile. I was a single Mom for 18 years and I even got a special note this year from my daughter thanking me for being both a Dad and a Mom.
My husband Curtis has been a wonderful Dad to my children over the past 12 years and has shown them unconditional love and for that I am eternally grateful. So, whether you are a current Dad, a Dad in memory, a Mom or Caregiver that shares those duties, a Dad that fills in for others, please know that you are greatly appreciated for your support and care for our children.
Monday morning we had our first class back in the building. Our physical fitness group of four ladies met to get our Dietert soft re-opening started. They were so excited to be back in the building and see each other. They said it was even nice to see the familiar faces on the exercise video.
Be assured that we are taking all precautions to sanitize before and after activities. We are performing temperature checks when you walk in and you must sign a statement about any potential contact with positive contacts. Please bring your mask and wear it as needed. Any and all classes or activities we have will have proper social distancing in place and we will follow any other guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
The Friendship Café will NOT be open yet, but our Meals on Wheels program will run as usual.
The AARP Free Tax Service will NOT be returning this year to complete your taxes. Dietert Center does not provide this service, but rather provided a free space for the organization to assist our local community. So, please seek services elsewhere to complete your 2019 tax returns.
Class and activity plans for next week include the following:
Monday, June 29
• Fitness Club - 8:15 a.m.
• Natural Solutions class - 3 p.m.
• Ping Pong - 4 p.m.
Tuesday, June 30
• Watercolor - 9 a.m.
• Writing with Skye - 1 p.m.
• Freestyle Art - 1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 1
• Fitness Club - 8:15 a.m.
• Card Recycling - 9:00 a.m.
• Journaling - 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 2
• Card Recycling - 9 a.m.
• Financial Round Table - 10 a.m.
Friday, July 3
• Closed for Independence Day holiday.
Please note that all classes and activities are still subject to change and will have limitations and adjustments to the procedures. Please bear with us as some of the activities may cancel when the day actually arrives due to health and safety recommendations. Give the Club Ed Department a call for more details.
We still have space in our offsite class options, so don’t forget about them.
Water Aerobics at the Olympic Pool will continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. for the next couple of months.
Through our partnership with the Center for Fitness, you can sign up for Stretch and Flex Aqua class on Thursdays 10:45–11:30 a.m. or Zumba Gold on Fridays 8:15-9 a.m. and Saturdays 9:30-10:30 a.m.
We need help delivering hot meals to more than 300 seniors Monday-Friday. If delivering meals is something you ever thought about doing, now is a good time to get started. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044, ext. 250, to learn more about it.
Please seek out your senior neighbors and give them a special treat and most importantly, make sure that they have what they need and give them support, so they don’t feel isolated. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
We are still taking donations of gently used medical equipment. Nick says we could use more wheelchairs and shower chairs. You can bring them to the center Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
