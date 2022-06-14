Allow me to say right out of the gate, this article has nothing to do with guns. I know that’s what everyone wants to yak about, but my opinions on the subject wouldn’t change anyone’s mind, so I’ll just leave it alone. My title has more to do with the silver screen, aging, and reminiscence.
The year was 1986, and the blockbuster movie that summer was “Top Gun.” I was 22 years old back then, and I don’t mind telling you that I looked good, I mean real good. I could take my shirt off and play volleyball on the sand with the same confidence and cocky nature that Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer had. If I sang “You’ve Lost That Lovin Feelin” to a girl, I never crashed and burned - figuratively speaking.
Of course, like every other guy in America, I wore gold-rimmed Ray Ban shades and white pocket T-shirts that were slightly small in size, but hey, if that’s what the ladies wanted, who was I to deprive them?
A summer camp counselor that year, I walked around with the other guys and made quotes like, “I have the need, the need for speed,” or “That’s right Ice… Man, I am dangerous.” I did not walk around in the men’s locker room in tighty whites because that was weird back then and it still is.
However, I did have a motorcycle, which I may or may not have tested on a runway in Nacogdoches, Texas. America was in a simpler time back then. Men were what men were - cocky, rebellious, bullet-proof and 10 feet tall. Yes, we were a little heavy on the testosterone, but no one seemed to mind much. Ronald Reagan was president and pretty much everyone liked him. If there was one thing we didn’t like collectively it was Russia. Granted, we were taught that sentiment from other movies from the Cold War era like Rocky IV, Red Dawn and Firefox. Russia was Darth Vader - a formidable foe and a reminder of what a country could be if it flirted with the dark side.
So what happened?
Well for one thing, that was 35 years ago, and time has been marching on, and in my case, it has been jogging double-time. If I took my shirt off at the beach, my kids would drop dead of embarrassment on the spot, and although I might still get noticed, it would be from folks shaking their heads and muttering, “please stop that” to themselves.
I also don’t have the advantage of being insanely rich enough to afford face-altering surgery. After watching Maverick this weekend, I could tell that Tom Cruise has had his fair share of revisions. Actually, he didn’t look that bad, and he still played a version of football on the beach with the younger stronger punks … I mean actors.
The weird thing for me watching the new “Maverick” version of the iconic film, is that my intrinsic Cold War era disdain for Russia is still lurking beneath the surface, and this movie brought it out again.
It’s almost zany that our current world view has Russia back in our crosshairs.
Heck, the film makers wouldn’t have been able to predict our current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, but here we are, 35 years later, still supporting the little guys like they’re jedi warriors rebelling against the dark forces of evil.
The whole plot in destroying the enemy by flying under the radar and hitting a small vulnerable target is basically the same as Luke Skywalker streaking through the death star and blowing it to smithereens.
I realize that the filmmakers never mention who “the enemy” is, and I’m quite sure it was intended to be a Middle Eastern foe, but for those of us who were younger versions of ourselves in the 80s it’s still the old Soviet Union. I find that fairly fascinating.
My intention is not to trivialize our current events. Real people are dying as I write this, and we are flirting with danger that is hard to imagine.
In my opinion, we aren’t the same America we were back then either. It’s hard to agree on anything these days, and our convictions just aren’t the same as they used to be.
One thing is for sure though, we still like to think of ourselves as “cocky flyboys” who can get the job done when things start to snowball out of control.
In our current America, where I’m afraid we may be flirting with the dark side ourselves, “Top Gun Maverick” reminds us who we are or at least who we want to be.
As for me, I’m still the same, just not exactly at the top of my game anymore. Hence the title “Intermediate Gun.”
Have a great week.
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.