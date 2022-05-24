While driving back to the Canyon from Kerrville the other day, we passed by the odoriferous carcasses of several road-kill skunks.
“Whowee, what a bunch of dumb skunks,” my son, Gideon, observed.
“What do you mean?” I asked.
“I mean why would all these skunks be standing out in the middle of the road waiting to get squashed?” he replied. “Out at camp, we got smart skunks.”
My son was referring to an incident that happened during the summer and known by the Kerr family as “The Stinkin’ Skunk Scuffle of Singing Hills.”
Most of the camp’s operations staff carry radios for daily communication, and it’s difficult to recall the exact radio conversation leading up to the episode, but here is how I remember it:
Mary Echols: “Mary to Glenn.”
Glenn Echols: “Go ahead, Mary.”
Mary Echols: “We’ve got five skunks in the Cantina over here at Singing Hills.”
– long pause –
Glenn Echols: “Glenn to John or William.”
– longer pause –
John and William: “Yeah.”
Glenn Echols:
“If you guys aren’t busy, could you take care of that?”
– even longer pause –
John and William: “Yeah.”
I should mention here that during that last long pause, William and I frantically tried to think of something really important to be doing that would render our services uninterruptible.
However, neither of us are quick thinkers, and so we headed over to the Singing Hills campsite. Sure enough, five baby skunks had crawled under the Cantina door during the night to investigate some enticing smells. The “Cantina” is one of Laity Lodge Youth Camp’s snack shops and is famously known around the Canyon as a great place for the full-time staff to take a quick break. Apparently, the baby skunks had decided that Snickers bars and Eskimo Pies would make nice “perks” in a new home, and decided to stay permanently.
Whoever coined the phrase “for every job, there is a perfect tool” obviously never thought of this particular scenario, and as William and I contemplated the situation, we finally decided to try a fisherman’s landing net to trap the skunks. The problem was that several of the skunks had taken up residence behind a refrigerator, making the job of catching them even more difficult.
Eventually, William suggested a game plan. “One of us should tip the refrigerator up so that the other can try and catch them.” He said. “I’ll yell real loud so they’ll look at me and won’t notice when you reach under and trap ’em with the net, and then . . .”
“I don’t like that plan,” I said. “Let’s have a couple of cold ones and think this over a bit.”
However, as we helped ourselves to an Icee drink and a candy bar, we decided that my idea of shooting the skunks with my .45 inside the Cantina would probably violate several health and safety codes and that we should try William’s idea.
“How come I can’t tip the refrigerator up and you try and catch‘em?” I asked.
“Because I have a master’s degree from Rice University and it’s my idea so I get to choose who gets to do what,” he replied.
I stifled my rebuttal of why a person who possessed a master’s degree from Rice University would even be in this situation, which is a testimony to my disarming and good-natured personality.
As it just so happened, there was some heated discussion in the staff breakroom earlier in the week. The debated subject was the potency and capacity of a baby skunk’s spray. Some of the staff contended that skunks couldn’t spray until they had matured.
However, one of the grounds crew, Cassi Salazar, had assured us that baby skunks could, in fact, spray, and since the Salazar house is the domestic version of “the wild kingdom,” where many untamed animals have been adopted, we had no reason to doubt her wisdom. Armed with this knowledge, we tossed off the last of our Icees, grabbed the landing net, put on our game faces and said, “Let’s do it.”
The ensuing battle would be hard to describe. There was lots of screeching and scurrying, which was comical, to say the least, because I had never seen someone holding a master’s degree from Rice University screech, much less scurry.
Every time William would get the refrigerator tipped up, the skunks, who seemed to possess a level of intelligence higher than the national skunk average, would just run over behind the soft drink machine. All of this while the two of us yelled unencouraging words at each other and charged through waves of nostril-searing stench, blindly waving our landing net.
At one point, the skunks went on the offensive (no pun intended) and decided to charge us. In my frenzied attempt to retreat, I had to use William as a ladder so I could climb out the Cantina serving window.
Eventually, we caught the little stink bombs in a trash can and hauled them off to the other side of the ranch to let them go.
Needless to say, it was a few days before the Cantina was able to reopen for business.
Hopefully, the little guys found a new home and didn’t get eaten by a coyote or a bobcat. Then again, to my way of thinking, that’s not an entirely unpleasant thought. More than likely, they survived—because, as my son pointed out, “Our skunks ain’t dumb.”
---
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.