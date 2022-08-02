The sun was blazing hot as my husband and I fished on Lake Amistad, however, the fish were biting and we were catching fish. My favorite part of fishing is the peace it gives me as it allows me to think, pray and listen to God.
I was waiting for the next fish to bite when I felt like God spoke to me and said, “Kathleen, I want you to record a TicTok on five things I want people to know today.”
“Okay Lord, what are the five things, I inquired.”
“Tell them, I see you, I hear you, I know you, I love you and you are wanted.”
I sat and meditated for almost an hour on those things, how they applied to my life and suddenly the heat and the fishing didn’t matter as much as hearing these sweet words from the Lord.
God sees your current situation and what you are dealing with, what you feel, and is right there beside you to help you. He sees when things are unfair, your heartache, your frustration, and He sees what is ahead for you.
Abraham and Sarai desperately wanted a child, but had been unable to conceive, so they tried to fix their problem. Sarai told Abraham to take Hagar, her servant, as his wife and perhaps she could give them a child. Hagar conceived and Sarai was jealous and mistreated her. Hagar cried out to God. God saw the injustice done to Hagar.
Genesis 16:13 tells us what Hagar said to the Lord, “She gave this name to the Lord who spoke to her: “You are the God who sees me,” she said, “I have now seen the One who sees me.” You are seen by God almighty.
Sometimes we feel no one hears us or listens but God does. He hears your cries at night, He hears your frustrations, He hears your fears and says “I am with you, fear not, I will strengthen you and help you.” He hears your prayer for healing and your distress.
Psalms 17:6 states, “I call on you, my God, for you will answer me; turn your ear to me and hear my prayer.”
Isaiah 42:1(NIV) says, “Here is my servant, whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom I delight.”
This scripture shows us that we are chosen, hand-picked by God and He actually delights in us. To think that the creator of the universe knows you and me and is delighted to be with us in everyday life, is almost unbelievable! But it is true.
There are many scriptures about how much God loves us. He loves you just the way you are and has plans for your life.
Matthew 12:18 (NIV) tells us, “Here is my servant, whom I have chosen, the one I love, in whom I delight.”
You are not a mistake. You weren’t created just because your parents had sex. God placed you in your mother’s womb because He wanted you on earth.
“Psalms 139:13 says, “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.
Isaiah 44:2 encourages us with “This is what the Lord says— he who made you, who formed you in the womb, and who will help you:”
I didn’t catch the most bass that day but it was okay. I was strengthened. As you walk into the days ahead, I challenge you to remember, He sees you, He hears you, He knows you, He loves you and He wants you. Together, we can be all He has called us to be and affect the world around us.
Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie is a podcaster, author, writer, speaker and native of Texas' Hill Country. Contact her at kathleenmaxwell1@gmail.com. You can also find her book "Thriving Through Seasons of Grief," online Bible studies, or listen to her podcast on her website at www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com.
