Dietert News – September 16, 2020

Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program.
Our “Round to Remember” Golf Tournament this weekend was a great success. Matt, Jennifer and the crew at Riverhill Country Club provided an exceptional atmosphere and the weather was perfect. Thank you to our wonderful sponsors, Schreiner University, Lunch; Republic Services, Embrace Hospice and The Cailloux Foundation, Beverage Carts; Terminix; Flour & Bloom Events – Putting and Hole in One competitions, and New Century Hospice, Paul and Jaydean Urban, Zach Riffett-Edward Jones, Ken Stoepel Ford, John T. Iman, Centennial Bank, and Peterson Hospice, Pallative Care, and Home Care for the Closest to the Pin contests. Peterson Health, New Century Hospice and Alamo Hospice set up tables at a few of the holes and provided some extra support for the golfers as they rounded that hole.
Hole sponsors included Davidson, Freedle, Espenhover & Overby, P.C., Vlasek & Son Construction, Insurance One – B. K. Cody, Documation, Dr. William and Toni Morris, Tri-County Home Health, Alamo Hospice, Kerrville Title Co., Larry and Diana Howard, Danford Law Firm, and Kent McKinney.
Sponsors for our special In Memory or In Honor of loved ones category included Diane Asper and the Curry family, David Moir, Art Stark, Wanda Kemp-Maxson, Waverly Jones, John T. Iman (x3), Dorothy and Jay Beene, and Laura and Greg Shrader, and Curtis and Brenda Thompson.
The fresh air did everyone some good and made it a great day for those who took home the prizes. First Net went to Dennis and Terri Terrell and Doug and Brenda Hug; Second Net went to team Schreiner University – Toby Appleton, Mike Graxiola, David Reast, and Justin Ledford; Third Net went to team Massey, Itschner, CPAs – Randy Evans, Stevie Jones, Preston Hardin, and Dewayne Davis; and First Gross went to Harold Danford, Clay Steadman, Chuck Swallow, and Joey Thomas. Closest to the Pin winners were Tim Locke and Nick Villanueva. Congratulations to all the winners.
So, my gratitude for the week is for all the wonderful participants who came out to support the Dietert Center and our Dementia Care Advocates program. Also, we couldn’t have pulled this all off without our great friend and partner – Rick Perry and his Caring Senior Service of Kerrville. Thank you, Dietert staff, Peggy, Tara, Waverly; and volunteers Sue Tiemann, Karen Martin, Albert Vasquez and his family for pitching in to help us out as well.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for next week is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 16 – Baked Ham;
• Thursday, Sept. 17 – Beef Lasagna Casserole;
• Friday, Sept. 18 – Baked Potato with Chili;
• Monday, Sept. 21 – Ranch Chicken;
• Tuesday, Sept. 22 – Cajun Baked Fish.
We have started a few classes and activities including MA3-Women’s Self Defense beginning on the 22nd, the Good Books Club on Mondays, Line Dancing on Tuesdays, Buying Your First Handgun –two day class 24th and 26th and our Dynamic Learning Institute Fall Kick-Off event on the 24th – Texas-Changes and the Future.
Unfortunately some classes and activities are not starting yet, but you can still sign up, cross your fingers, and we will let you know if they are a go or on hold for a little while longer. Social distancing is required for all activities and classes. Give us a call at 792-4044 for more information or sign up online at www.dietertcenter.org or www.clubed.net.
If you need information about our Personal Alert Link program, Medical Lending needs or the Call Reassurance program, just give us a call.
If you, or someone you know (age 60-plus) needs meals delivered, please call Bethanie Miller, MOW Coordinator at 896-8117 for more information. The personal contact from our MOW volunteers is an added plus to the great food.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
