Won’t be much grinning for this article. Yes, humor is my de facto language, so to speak, but I don’t feel like grinning.
However, writers gotta write, and so this is what I have for this week. No politics, and no motivation - my goal is simply to educate and journal.
I did a home inspection south of Brackettville, Texas last Friday. I was about 10 miles from the border, and this is the closest I’ve been recently, although, being from Leakey, my family only lives about an hour’s drive from the Rio Grande. When you go south of the Hill Country and pass through Uvalde, the country gets very dry quickly. In fact, this is the eastern most reach of the Chihuahuan Desert, and the farther west you go, the dryer it gets - nearly all the way to San Diego. When you top a rise, you can tell if there’s any live surface water around because it’s the only spot where a tree can actually grow. Mostly, though, it’s thick cactus, sage brush, and mesquite flats as far as the eye can see.
My truck thermometer read 102 and it was just noon ... still nine hours till sundown. I’m always awestruck by the expanse of land here, which is hard to keep in scale when you’re driving through it.
Frankly I should be used to it because I come here often, but the scope of dimension still takes me by surprise. It’s very unpopulated for about 80 miles between Eagle Pass and Del Rio. It’s mostly ranches, and 10,000 acres in this neck of the woods is just a hobby farm. The locals don’t even use the word “acre.” “Section” is easier to describe the size of a ranch, and just in case you didn’t know, a section is 640 acres.
You can see the drag lines running east and west along fence lines. They are swept clean of footprints every few days with a section of chain link fence - much like a baseball infield. They are about 15 feet across ... too wide to leap over, and one of the tools the border patrol uses to track undocumented getaways and keep data on traffic.
How an individual or a small group could make it through this for more than a few miles without water and protection from the sun is hard to imagine, but I was assured from chatting with locals that it happens every day and night. Everything that grows has barbs or needles, and you couldn’t walk, or even crawl in a straight line for 10 feet. Therefore, walking five miles through this maze of hell means more like 15 on foot.
If you ever wondered why the old vaqueros wore silly looking sombreros and chaps, spend a few minutes walking around this area, and you’ll know exactly why. Somewhere off the beaten path, I passed by some sort of holding pen. The vertical metal bar construction gave me the impression that it wasn’t there for animals, but I wasn’t sure what it was.
Going back east on US-90, I sat in my air-conditioned truck for about 15 minutes at a checkpoint facility and I caught myself being annoyed from waiting. There were about a dozen border patrol agents in uniform going though suspicious vehicles like vans and 18-wheelers.
An older model coach bus was parked to the side waiting to transport illegal migrants. Where, I don’t know, but definitely somewhere else. When I reached the front, the agent asking me if I was a U.S. citizen looked like a zombie, and I’m not exaggerating. Indeed, they all had that 1,000-yard stare, and I’m sure it was from weariness and extreme fatigue. As I looked the young officer in the eye, I thought, Why are you doing this?
The eyes looking back at me suggested a diminishing lack of resolve and seemed to be saying, “Darn if I know.”
The funny thing is that border crossings are not new to this country. They’ve been going on for decades. When I was young, I went hunting for deer all over the area with my dad, and listened mesmerized to a thousand crazy yarns told by ranchers around a campfire.
In those days, border crossings were just part of life, and mostly, they were of the innocent variety - just friendly folks looking for work so they could support their families back home.
Lately, though, the stories have taken a turn to the dark side, and involve backpacks full of illegal drugs and small bands of militant types with arms that didn’t get purchased over the counter at Gibson’s. Indeed, you’d have to be a fool not to carry in these parts, and although I’m many things, I’m no fool.
Why am I telling you this? Because it is here and it’s real. No matter where you stand in your opinions, it’s very sad and sobering to witness the human suffering on many different levels. Most of the people coming across the border are still just folks looking to survive.
Some want to make a better living, and some just want to live, period. If I’m honest with myself and forget about some ideology that ignores the other side’s arguments, I just get confused. This is what happens when the rule of law collides with compassion.
There is no easy answer to this issue, yet it is an issue that cannot go on being ignored. I also recognize that this cannot continue to be a news story that is forgotten when the next one takes its place, but that’s exactly what this story has become.
Sort of like Uvalde itself, which a month ago was the talk of the entire country. However, as I drive back through it on my way home, I can see that it has largely returned to what it was ... a forgotten rural town, with the exception of one staggering footnote ... it will forever live as a place of unspeakable horror in the collective minds of the nation.
It’s just so sad. You know what’s really sad though? All of this is happening right in front of us!
---
