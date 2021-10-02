White Mistflower: A fall-blooming perennial shrub, butterfly magnet

By Cindy Anderson
Native Plant Society of Texas
Texas is a large, diverse state and plants that work for one region may not always be the best choice in a different region. The Native Plant Society of Texas created the N.I.C.E. Native Plant Partners program to help nurseries offer natives that are right for the local environment. Two local chapters of NPSOT, the Kerrville and Fredericksburg chapters, implement this program by choosing one native plant to promote each season – in cooperation with wholesalers, in order to assure availability – and in cooperation with participating local nurseries.
The N.I.C.E. acronym stands for “Natives Improve and Conserve Environments.” The goal of the program is to introduce people to great native plants that are available locally to use in place of non-native species.
Why plant natives?
The home page of the state website, NPSOT.org, says:
• Native plants are drought tolerant, naturally conserving our precious water resources;
• Native plants provide habitat and food for birds, butterflies, bees and other wildlife;
• Native plants don’t need special pampering or fertilizing;
• Natives are natural to their eco-system;
• Natives help us maintain biological diversity.
Thoroughwort
This fall season (which began on Sept. 22), the Kerrville and Fredericksburg NPSOT chapters are featuring Thoroughwort (Ageratina havanensis), at four local nurseries as their N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season.
Thoroughwort, also known as shrubby white boneset or white mistflower, is native to the Edwards Plateau, central, south and west Texas. It is a medium-sized shrub usually growing about 3 feet tall and 3 feet wide, but may grow up to 6 feet tall and 6 feet wide. It is considered deciduous but may be semi-evergreen during a mild winter. It is a nice plant all year long, but really shines in the fall.
This plant explodes in the fall with masses of white, fuzzy, fragrant flowers that act as a magnet to hummingbirds, butterflies, moths, and many other insects. This includes the beautiful Monarch butterfly, whose migration to North America is threatened – and which makes its annual flight south through our area during the mistflower’s bloom time.
Its fragrance is not sweet but spicy and earthy. During the day, bees abound in its sprays of white flowers. At night, white moths rise from it as you brush past. It is a true butterfly magnet. In warm years the plant may still have flowers in December.
It is found on limestone hills and rocky ravines in the Edwards Plateau and south into Mexico. The green, triangular-shaped leaves are 1 to 3 inches long and have wavy edges. It is tolerant of dry conditions, although it will tolerate poorly drained areas as well. It grows well in partly shaded to mostly sunny sites, but will bloom more profusely in more sun.
Thoroughwort is lovely weeping over a rock ledge, or as an understory shrub in a naturalized garden, or even in a formal landscape. Good native companion species include Fall Aster (Symphyotrichum oblongifolium), Autumn Sage (Salvia greggii), Lindheimer's Muhly (Muhlenbergia lindheimeri) and Gayfeather (Liatris mucronata), which bloom during the same period.
Deer resistance varies, so it is best to protect this plant in areas of heavy deer pressure. As to maintenance, the Central Texas Gardener website suggests that once blooming starts to slow down with the onset of winter, give it a good, heavy shearing. This will encourage dense new growth in the spring and more profuse blooms next fall. If you don’t shear the plant, future blooming will be sparse, since white mistflower only produces flowers on new wood.
Overall, thoroughwort is a very desirable selection as an understory plant, for a rocky slope, or at the edge of a woodland. This plant requires very little water once established, and is a great addition to any Central Texas landscape, if you want a trouble-free shrub that attracts lots of pollinators.
Where to find it
Our local N.I.C.E. nurseries have happily agreed to stock up on our Plant of the Season in order to have it available to the public. These independent nurseries carry only the best plants for our area, as well as high-quality soil amendments and gardening supplies.
Look for the “N.I.C.E. Plant of the Season” sign stake at these nurseries and growers in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Medina:
• Natives of Texas, 4256 Medina Highway, Kerrville, (830) 896-2169;
• Plant Haus 2, 604 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, (830) 792-4444;
• Friendly Natives, 1107 N. Llano Street, Fredericksburg, (830) 997-6288;
• Medina Garden Nursery, 13417 Tx. Highway 16, Medina, (830) 589-2771.
Our chapter website contains articles of past N.I.C.E. plants, going back as far as 2009. To peruse the list, go to the following link: https://npsot.org/wp/ kerrville/nice-2 and scroll to the bottom of the page for the list of featured plants.
Why go native?
To sustain our local ecosystem, native plants are essential, and many non-native plants are extremely detrimental. Non-natives may seed out more easily, grow faster, and use more water – proliferating and crowding out native species until the natives become extinct.
Native plants, on the other hand, have lived here for centuries (without fertilizer or pesticides); have evolved to withstand our temperature and moisture extremes and our poor soil; and have supported the local wildlife by providing food and shelter for our native animals, birds and insects.
As they are forced to compete with non-native plants for resources, the native plants become fewer and fewer until they are crowded out or eaten to extinction.
– From the Native Plant Society of Texas, Kerrville Chapter and Fredericksburg Chapter:
• The Kerrville Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas hosts monthly programs at the Riverside Nature Center, 150 Francisco Lemos St., Kerrville, September through May. See npsot.org/kerrville for details.
• The Fredericksburg Chapter of NPSOT meets monthly at Presbyterian Memorial Church, 601 North Milam Ave., Fredericksburg. See npsot.org/fredericksburg for details.
Cindy Anderson is a member of the Native Plant Society of Texas (Kerrville Chapter) and the Hill Country Master Gardeners. An enthusiastic (though often frustrated) gardener, she has learned first-hand the value of native plants, and gladly shares reviews of her favorites in this quarterly seasonal column.
