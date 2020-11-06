Fall is officially here, or at least in my mind it is. When the time “falls back,” I celebrate that extra hour all day long on Sunday. I enjoy looking at the clock (that hasn’t fallen back yet) and happily realize that I have an extra hour to get something done. My husband laughs at me and loves to change a clock somewhere in the house just to mess with me. In fact, I forgot to change my clock when I went to sleep on Sunday, so when I woke up on Monday morning I had an extra hour to start my day off great. Now, I am officially ready for Fall.
Don’t forget to place your order by Nov. 20 for our Thanksgiving pies. Choose from Buttermilk, No-Sugar added Pumpkin, Southern Pecan or a Breakfast Quiche. Call us, order online, or stop by the center to place your order. Pick up day is Nov. 25. The pies come in a white pastry box, so consider adding a ribbon or bow and giving one as a gift to someone that you are thankful for and make their holiday yummy. Plus, it helps our Dietert Center with some extra funds to assist our seniors.
Due to COVID-19, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed to the general public until further notice with the exception of a few classes and activities that can meet social distancing requirements. We will still continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, Call Reassurance and our Medical Lending program. As always, please give us a call if you are in need of any services and we will help you out.
A few of the upcoming November classes are “Emergency Preparedness Basics” on Nov. 16, “Winning the Self Defense Encounter” on Nov. 17, and “Understanding Climate Change” on Nov. 17.
A Club Ed regular group that I haven’t shared much about lately is the “Conversational Spanish-language group.” They usually meet on Mondays from 3-4 p.m. in our upstairs conference room, but are now meeting via Zoom. They welcome anyone who wishes to practice Spanish-language conversation in a supportive, friendly, and information environment. Each Monday’s conversation is based on a theme module and is distributed in advance by email. If you are interested in joining the group, give the Club Ed department a call to sign up.
The last DLI - Dynamic Learning Institute’s presentation for this season will be on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Jon Lusher will present “A Biblical Manuscript Encounter.” The presentation is based upon a 250-year-old Torah scroll, the unaltered first five books of the Jewish and Christian Bibles. This scroll is exactly as all have been for thousands of years, having the exact same number of letters since first written. He will have several other documents, papyrus fragments and artifacts that show the reliability of Biblical continuity throughout the ages.
Dietert Center is a drop off location for the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance Blanket Drive. Drop off new blankets through Dec. 7 to be disbursed to our local seniors.
If you, or a senior you know of is in need of a hot meal, please give Bethanie Miller, our MOW Coordinator a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the program. We deliver close to 300 meals every weekday, but we certainly can add more. We have 200 amazing volunteers that help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now. Join our Dietert MOW family. We welcome you.
Our drive-thru Friendship Café is open for lunch M-F 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is free. A donation is always graciously accepted as well. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 4 – Salisbury Steak w/gravy;
• Thursday, Nov. 5 – Shepherd’s Pie (come early so you don’t miss out as this is one of the favorites);
• Friday, Nov. 6 – Oven Fried Chicken;
• Monday, Nov. 9 – Beef Stroganoff;
• Tuesday, Nov. 10 – Smothered Pork Chop;
• Wednesday, Nov. 11 - Crispy Baked Fish.
Call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
