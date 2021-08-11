To the editor:
“Service above and beyond”
If you have ever been a first responder, these words represent your every day, every hour, every minute goals. First responders are never really off duty. Their training and experience will always be available, no matter where they might be or what situation they might encounter. They will always step up and risk their own safety in order to help others.
Police officers and firefighters are a special breed that never hesitate to run into a burning building when everyone else is running out, or to charge an armed suspect when everyone else is finding cover. They always want to be the first on the scene of an emergency and the last to leave. This is the profession they choose, which most do not.
They are not saints, nor are they better than their neighbors, but they are the ones making the commitment to be there for us when we need them. I know this firsthand because I served for 16 years in the Houston Fire Department, retiring as a senior captain, working alongside other firefighters and police officers.
While the city of Kerrville considers a proposal to build a new safety complex for both KPD and KFD — a tremendous need for Kerrville’s residents and the departments that keep them safe — I would like to offer some thoughts.
I experienced a similar situation when I applied and was accepted into the HFD training academy back in 1969. When I entered the academy, we were training in and on an old training tower in downtown Houston. It was unsafe and not meant to be a training building, but the city was in the process of building a new state-of-the-art training campus. My last 2 months of a 6-month training class were at the new training campus. We were trained better, with more options to help us be the best we could be for the people of Houston.
Long before I had even thought about becoming a Houston firefighter, there had been a lot of discussion about the cost of building the new training campus. Importantly, there was also discussion about the cost of not building the academy and failing to support our first responders.
It was critical to provide the first responders the best training they could receive for their safety and the safety of the people of Houston. If we in Kerrville expect our first responders to serve us above and beyond, and to risk their lives for us every day, they deserve our best for them as well. When you hear the conversations about the cost of the safety complex, please keep in mind that up-to-date facilities and training can save our first responders’ lives when they risk them to save ours.
Consider why it is in everyone’s best interests to get them the tools they need as quickly as possible. First responders are not going to lobby for this because that is not who they are. They will just continue to serve as they always do. So it is up to us to lobby for them.
– Michael Sigerman,
Retired Houston Firefighter,
Kerrville resident
