“AND THE BEAT-DOWN GOES ON…” Since March of this year the net worth of U.S. billionaires has risen by 20 percent or $500 billion dollars.
In contrast, how are you doing? This is another bailout but one that isn’t planned to end until 100 percent of our assets are stripped. We are being turned into a nation of slaves under the air cover of a cold virus having a mortality rate equal to annual flu.
And by the way, while we’re becoming slaves, we need to be sacrificing our “non-essential” worship services, standing on designated disease marks in public places and wearing masks.
Masks lower our inhaled oxygen levels below OSHA safe standards for working environments while also increasing inhaled carbon dioxide to dangerous levels.
These can be measured by anyone with a standard OSHA rated air quality meter. Believe what you will, masks do not prevent viral transmission; they serve simply as a measure of the degree of mass compliance to a rapidly evolving police state.
And let’s not forget that the cheap decades-old drug which dramatically dropped mortality rates for those most susceptible to this virus, has been deemed not effective and even harmful by U.S. health authorities.
This is possibly due to two studies conducted by the WHO and the U.K. which used doses more appropriate for elephants than for humans. When a drug that costs less than $5 is competing against one that costs $3,000, it helps to stack the odds.
We also don’t want a low-cost effective drug to make a universal and all but untested vaccine unnecessary, especially when certain NIH and NIAD employees and health advisors are holding patent stakes for them worth potentially billions of dollars.
This is a magic virus in case you hadn’t noticed. It can extinguish the financial liabilities of governments and corporations, such as social security, pensions, and life insurance policies. It can also kill bees notwithstanding their exposure to pesticides and EMF’s. There is much more, but my advice is to turn off your TV and read the book “Death by Government: Genocide and Mass Murder” by the late R.J. Rummel, professor emeritus of political history at Yale and the University of Hawaii.
He includes an interesting table on 20th century mortacracies.
Even now, it’s not too late.
– Julie Adams
Kerrville
