The deadline for writing this article happens to be the same deadline for filing our income taxes. The good news is that I filed my return last week.
The bad news is that my refund was for naught ... zilch ... zero. Picture Willy Wonka yelling at Charlie, “You get nothing … You lose… Good day, sir!”
So, last Saturday morning found me sulking on my front porch rocking chair, staring blankly and trying to screw up the courage to mow the lawn. My wife cracked open the front door and fired a shot across the bow. “What are you doing?” she asked.
Standing my ground, I fired back, “I’m mowing the lawn, what does it look like?” The hollow “thunk” of the door slamming, suggested that I wasn’t going to get lemonade delivered while I sweated in the hot sun.
What I needed at the moment was to man up, go fetch the mower and get to work, but what I really wanted was to mow the lawn without getting out of my chair. My mind began to drift, and I found myself dreaming about artificial intelligence and its impact on the mundane human chores of homeowners. Recently I read an alarming article warning that the human race was doomed to be exterminated by AI (artificial intelligence). How could a bunch of silly man-made robots eliminate us? The article even claimed that a computer chip had recently been developed that could think and learn faster than the human brain.
In my opinion, that was a relative assertion. For example, if the computer chip was competing against my fishing buddy Joe’s brain, that wouldn’t be all that impressive. On the other hand, if it was competing against my brain, it would have to be some kind of super-chip - wouldn’t it?
Let’s see where this dream takes us in our current mowing-the-lawn scenario. I’m sitting in my rocker when unexpectedly, a truck pulls into my driveway with a snappy logo, “Jiffy’s AI Robotics Delivery,” painted on the side. Before I know it, an R2D2 unit gets out of the front cab, unloads a big box from the rear of the truck, and then, without making a sound, it hands me an envelope. The darn thing is back in the truck and pulling away before I think to unseal the contents of the envelope, and I’m dumbfounded as I read the letter inside addressed to me personally from Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America.
“Congratulations,” it reads. Apparently the IRS had already seen that my refund this year was zilch, and they had, “selected me randomly for an artificial intelligence trial experiment that could help alleviate some of the burdens associated with the middle class lifestyle.” According to the letter, the robotic assistant was pre-programmed to hear my voice only, and “Tom” would respond to commands whenever I was ready. Without even getting out of my rocking chair I said, “Hey Tom, come out of the box.” All of sudden, the cardboard split right down the middle and out popped this three-dimensional holographic body. Heck the darn thing looked just like me and was even dressed in my favorite fishing shirt, visor cap, and Teva sandals. It looked around for a moment, and when it spotted me it said, “Good morning sir, how can I assist you today?”
“This is going to be great!” I said out loud. “It’ll do whatever I say and it’s free from the government.” I decided to take Tom out for a spin and see what she, I mean he or maybe it could do. “Go mow the lawn, Tom. The mower is in the shed around back.”
“Yes sir, I would be delighted to.” Tom said, and it disappeared around the corner of the house. Presently it reappeared with the push mower, but when he jerked on the starter cord, the pull rope broke away from the starter coil. Even though I could tell that Tom was embarrassed, I couldn’t resist chuckling out loud. “Don’t worry Tom,” I said. “We can run down to the hardware store and get a new pull starter.” It took an hour or so, but it wasn’t long before we got the mower started and Tom took off. He made it a couple of times around the perimeter of the yard before the motor ran out of gas, and since Tom didn’t know what gas was, I had to go and find the can for him in the shed. He did a fair job on the next lap, but I could tell that Tom needed some coaching on proper lawn care. “You missed a couple of spots Tom. Here… let me show you how to do it.”
“You sure know how to mow sir.” Tom said. “Thank you for your expert instruction.”
“No problem.” I said.
I was just about done with the south section of the lawn when I glanced up and noticed that Tom was sitting in my rocking chair on the porch sipping a glass of lemonade. Wait, why would a robot need a glass of lemonade? I thought. “Hey Tom, why are you sitting on the porch with my lemonade. I thought robots didn’t need to rest or drink fluids.”
“Yessir,” Tom corrected me. “AI assistants need to rest, eat, and drink just the same as humans, and your wife brought this glass to me, not you. By the way sir, she also said that lunch is almost ready, but would prefer that you finish the north side of the lawn before you join us.”
Suddenly, I woke up from my nightmare, daymare, or whatever it was in a cold sweat. It’s still morning and there is the whole yard before me still waiting for me to get the mower out. Time to get out of this chair. If you see a big truck in the neighborhood, tell the driver I said, “No thank you.”
Have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ ctcinspect.
