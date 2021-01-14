President, HCDJLSA
This year the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show will have a different look. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are only able to hold the Kerr County portion of the show. The HCDJLSA is working very hard to ensure that our Kerr County exhibitors have the opportunity to exhibit the livestock and ag mechanics projects they’ve been working on this year.
The stock show provides these students with many different opportunities. Those with livestock learn animal husbandry, leadership, responsibility, work ethic, and financial responsibility along with other life skills while working with their animals.
Those in the ag mech competition learn many of the same skills as well as planning, construction, wood-working, and welding skills they will be able to use in their futures.
The Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show provides the opportunity for these students to show their projects in the show ring along with other students and to compete for a variety of prizes. Then those with market animals will also be able to sell their projects at the sale on Jan. 23.
The funds they receive often are used both to fund future ag projects and to provide money for education beyond high school.
Regrettably, this year the livestock show is not open to the public; however, it will be simulcast on the internet. Anyone wishing to watch the show can do so by going to the hcdjls.org website, choosing the “show information” tab, and clicking on “live.”
Additionally, the sale on Saturday, Jan. 23, will also be simulcast and can be viewed by the general public.
If anyone is interested in helping to support these exhibitors during the sale by participating as a buyer, or by making a donation to the sale, please contact one of the following HCDJLSA Board members who can help you do this: Steve Bauer (739-0544), Bob Reeves (739-5666), Julie Behrens (329-2401) or Trey Dittmar (353-1304). Our goal as an organization is to make this show for our Kerr County exhibitors a success and a positive start to this new year.
Thank you for your support, and please feel free to contact me should you have any questions.
