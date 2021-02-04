To the editor:
Pat Long’s letter in the Jan. 19 edition discussed four topics I’d like to address: the founding fathers, public education, “liberal“ government, and abortion.
Whether the founding fathers were Christian, or deist is not the point, it’s clear from their writings they intended to limit the influence of the church on government. The very genesis of this nation was freedom from state religious persecution.
That “once-Godly country” she speaks of, wasn’t very Godly to indigenous peoples, here centuries before the white man's invention of Manifest Destiny. The descendants of African slaves were being brutalized and murdered by the “Godly” men of the KKK and other white supremacists. This is not a past anyone should want to return to.
On the topic of public education, if anyone wants their religious beliefs taught in school, they are free to send their children to any of the church-based schools available to them. Should Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, or other religious beliefs be forced onto Ms. Long’s children? No, neither should her religious beliefs be forced onto other people’s children.
Next Ms. Long is quick to accuse “liberal leaders” of wanting to destroy small businesses and keep people from working or attending church services. Does she mean the health care professionals who have studied infectious diseases their whole careers? They’ve known from the beginning how the virus spreads, being in close contact with large groups of people, indoors. The prohibitions on gatherings were for everyone. Your right to practice your religion was not prohibited, only your right to infect the people around you.
This country is being ravaged by a pandemic, but Ms. Long thinks the government’s actions, even weak as they’ve been, are intended to “build co-dependency on government.” Americans are currently dying at a rate of more than two per minute because of a lack of government action. Does she believe that if six or eight 747’s were crashing every day that the government should not take action for public safety?
Finally, Ms. Long views abortion through a very narrow lens. I believe abortions should be legal, safe, and rare. There are legitimate reasons a woman would need to seek this medical procedure: health of the mother, viability of the baby, and socioeconomic reasons like rape, incest, and poverty. No woman should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. There is nothing worse than forcing an unloved, unwanted child into the world, especially when conservative policy seems hell bent on stripping support structures away from women and families in need. This is solely a decision between the woman and her doctor and should not be dictated by someone else’s religious beliefs. If you don’t like abortions, don’t get one.
If you don’t like the idea of abortions you should be advocating for stronger public health options like prenatal and neonatal health care, childcare, and preschool for working mothers.
Outlawing abortion will not stop abortions. Women with means will always have options, women without means will be forced into the desperate shadows and die at the hands of unscrupulous practitioners. Every woman should have the opportunity to experience the joy of bringing their child into a safe, healthy, and nurturing environment if that is what they choose, not forced to by a society that turns its back once the child is born.
Pat Long’s letter, “A Plea for Sanity,” is in fact a denunciation of sanity and common sense as well as compassion and brotherhood.
– Richard Coleman
Kerrville
