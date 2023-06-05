by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
The graduation season is upon us once again. It is one of many moments in the calendar year which serves as a high point – a crescendo, if you will – to move us out of the everyday and remind us that life is not bland but instead full of excitement and joy and wonder. I suspect that those of us inside the education industry experience the graduation season in this way more keenly than outsiders, but we have had an unparalleled opportunity to watch boys and girls become young men and women who are – officially – on their way.
Graduation has become so ubiquitous in American society – now starting at kindergarten and continuing on a periodic basis right through graduate school – that it is easy to overlook its significance and its symbolism. Take, for example, the simple mortar board hat. We believe that the mortar board hat is derivative – as is almost all academic regalia – of similar accoutrements worn by clergy. It has the benefit of erasing difference among the graduates, shaping them into a seemingly homogenous community which has been shaped and developed by a common educational experience and body of knowledge. They are distinguished from the teacher’s mortar board by their tassels hanging to the right while the teacher’s tassel hangs to the left. At a certain point during the ceremony, the tassel is turned – acknowledging that student and teacher are now the same.
Recently in America, though, students have resisted the homogenization of the hats. At a Schreiner graduation, one of the most fascinating parts of the event is seeing the creativity and artistry students show as they decorate their hats with colors, messages, and sparkles.
And the tradition of throwing the mortar board at the end of the graduation ceremony is one more way in which the homogenizing mortar board is undone when it is launched in the air. At that moment, all students are individuals once again.
The academic robe serves a similar homogenizing function, but it also clearly demarcates the stratification of academy society. At Schreiner, the colors of our hoods mark the academic discipline to which each belongs. The sleeves of the robes include chevrons which indicate the degree earned – again identifying who is in and who is out. And often, the robes are colored to reflect the institution attended. For example, Schreiner’s academic regalia is trimmed with our official Scottish tartan.
And finally, there is graduation bling. Oh, the bling: Honors cords and athletic stoles and challenge coin medallions. I like to think that the motivation for students to succeed in their classes is intrinsic – the simple joy of learning. But as students reach the end of their undergraduate degrees, their competitive drive takes over, and the accumulation of bling becomes the order of the day. Though it is fundamentally untrue, graduates seem to believe that the more they wear around their neck, the better they have done college.
Much of the language around graduation – both literal and symbolic – speaks to triumphant endings, of a long journey completed. That sense of accomplishment is not false.
But look deeper at the symbolism of graduation. Even the name of the event – Commencement – suggests that something other than an ending is occurring; indeed, it is a beginning – or a commencing – that the ceremony marks.
May all our graduates feel the weight and the weightlessness of their graduations this month – whether they are graduating from kindergarten or high school or college. May they hear their name called, receive a firm handshake, see the flash of the cameras, and read their name on a diploma. And may the day after graduation launch them on a new journey which is even better than the one that came before.
