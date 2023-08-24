Raise your hand if you like fall. Of course you do. Now put your hand down, because someone’s going to see you, and think you have a question.
What’s not to like? Football, cool weather, autumn leaves, football … when I walk out the front door, I can smell it. Change is in the air, and the Hill Country is one fine place to live in the fall.
The transition doesn’t happen overnight. You don’t just wake up one morning after the dog days of summer, and start looking for sweaters and jackets. Shorts and t-shirts are still standard attire here in South Central Texas. Down here, in fact, the months of September and October are not all that “fallish.” We still get temperatures in the mid 90s. We do get the occasional cool front that surprises everyone with a little frost on the pumpkin, but that only lasts a couple of days, and then it’s back to the heat. I guess that’s okay. As a talented procrastinator, I need the time to adjust. I’m still getting used to kids back in school, helping with homework, and driving all over the state to watch football.
My youngest son, Gideon, asks for help on his math homework every night. Now, I have a college degree, and have spent many years as a public educator, but I don’t remember math being so difficult to grasp. I think they call it “new math.” What was wrong with old math? By the way, if you want to be honest when your kid asks you if they will ever actually use the math (old or new) they are learning, the truthful response is, “Nope.”
Anyway, back to the real purpose of this article which is transition into fall, and what would fall be without football? For my family, it’s the only sport that really matters. Sure, we’re vaguely aware of the battle for the world series, but we don’t think baseball is America’s game.
No, for the Kerrs, football is king.
I’m talkin’ smash-mouth, American rules, strap your helmet on and blitz the quarterback football. It’s not just a game. Checkers is a game. Football is a metaphor for life. Oh, the drama of fourth and goal to go, the struggle, the Aggies vs. the whoevers on a brilliant fall day in front of 100,000 screaming fans! You feeling it yet?
What’s that - you think me dysfunctional? Too much testosterone you say? Well then you are a wimp, and you should drop down and give me 20 just for disagreeing with me. This is Texas, man, and in Texas, blood makes the grass grow. Football is king.
For more than a decade, I have had the pleasure and delight of watching my own sons on the gridiron. My oldest, Coleman, was a quarterback at Southwestern University in Georgetown, and my youngest boy, Gideon, is just starting high school ball here in Leakey.
Leakey is a six-man program, and for Kerrville fans, you’d be surprised how different the game is ... sort of a track meet in full pads ... with scores typically in the 60s or 70s. It’s still fun, though, and I love the purity of the game in small towns like Medina, Camp Wood and many others throughout the western half of the state. Indeed, you feel like you’re touring half of the state, with road games ending back at home in the wee hours of the night.
My family has been around this game for many decades. My grandfather played for Penn State, and my father for Sam Houston State. My brother played for a high school state title (which we lost) and then went on to Wheaton College as a cornerback. I, on the other hand, wasn’t quite talented enough for the college level.
As my brother, Colin, likes to joke ... I was really slow, but I made up for it by being really weak. However, I’ve always loved the game and as you can see, we are a football family.
For us, it’s way more than a game, but rather a journey for building men out of boys. It takes years of commitment, hard work, blood, sweat, and yes, tears. That is because it is an emotional struggle that must be played from the soul to have any chance at triumph. Success, for us, is not just the win/loss record.
We want to win as much as any man, but in the final analysis, the personal achievements gained from the struggle mean far more than any records or titles earned. My opinion is that men must learn to do hard things.
They will need tools to navigate life as adults, and although the game has changed much since my childhood, it still helps in teaching many of these lessons. For many, the game is just too dangerous, and the risks are too great. I agree - it is a dangerous game, and there certainly are risks to consider.
However, in the game of life, danger and risk are challenges that must not be avoided, they must be overcome. This game still helps young men to embrace and prevail over their fears.
Now, I realize that all of this talk so far paints a picture of hostility, maybe even violent behavior that is just a little extreme. I understand that because it is indeed a contest of collision and struggle. However, any football coach worthy of the title must also teach sportsmanship and high regard for his players and their opponents.
Few things give me more satisfaction than to watch my sons and other young men play their hearts out on the field and then give each other hugs and worthy praise after the final whistle is blown. Man, I dig that.
At any rate, it’s football season. Go Eagles or Antlers or whatever team you follow. May all of them have a safe and successful season.
Ya’ll have a great week.
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
