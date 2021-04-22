To the editor:
When a candidate does not have experience, service, accomplishments, or achievements to run their campaign against their opponent they usually turn to using untrue statements, what many would call dirty and slander politics and moving the issues of qualifications for the job away from their lack of those qualifications and attacking their opponent.
This is now the strategy of the Roman Garcia campaign in the Kerrville City Council election. They have attacked their opponent, Mary Ellen Summerlin, with lies and innuendos.
The recent newspaper ad claiming Mrs. Summerlin wants to take your guns, raise your taxes, increase your debt without voter approval and open our borders is laughable at best and slander at worst.
The Kerrville City Council has never engaged in gun ownership, or open borders and never will. Raising taxes and using debt has always been the job of the City Council and City Manager.
Please tell me what Constitutional Protections Mrs. Summerlin is ignoring. If Roman Garcia is not strong enough to run on his own record and qualifications as Mary Ellen Summerlin is, maybe he should get out into the world and get some experience and knowledge so he could give the voters of Kerrville a reason to believe he is capable of doing the job.
Mrs. Summerlin’s record of both elected and volunteer service speaks for itself. She has been endorsed by the present Place One Councilperson Gary Cochran, Place Two Kim Clarkson, and many former Kerrville Mayors.
I would hope the voters will compare the resumes of both candidates before they go to the polls to vote to see which candidate has served Kerrville in so many ways and is ready to serve on city Council.
I am an informed voter.
– Michael Sigerman
Kerrville
