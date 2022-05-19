The following are Bill Blackburn’s farewell remarks delivered at the end of his final meeting as mayor during the May 10 Kerrville City Council meeting:
It has been an honor and a privilege to serve these four years as Kerrville’s mayor.
Being mayor was not a goal of mine, nor on my bucket list, but in 2017 I became convinced that we needed new leadership on council. Five people said they were going to challenge the incumbent. I told several of them that I would support them if they ran. All five backed out. So, in January of 2018, I announced I would run for mayor.
The values I have sought to follow as mayor and as the council are integrity, respect of those we work with, the citizens who come before us, third is compassion and then productivity.
Being mayor is a mixture of frustration and fulfillment, but I am fortunate that the fulfillment far outweighs the frustration.
My greatest fulfillment is seeing projects move ahead that help citizens and make a stronger, safer community.
I have always had a heart for low income people and that comes from both my mother and my father. This can be seen in some of the nonprofit organizations I have helped start … Habitat for Humanity, Christian Women’s Job Corps, Christian Men’s Job Corps, the Doyle Community Center and more.
On the council, we have sought to find legitimate, wise ways to help all the people, but with special attention to those in poverty and near poverty. Like not raising taxes and, in fact, lowering the tax rate every year. Through the Neighborhood Assistance Program, about $1,500 per month is used to assist low-income households with water and sewer fees. This is money donated voluntarily by persons who are water and sewer customers, plus the work we’ve done in the Doyle area.
And, one of the best things we have worked on as a team with others is attracting good, solid businesses here like Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing. And, by seeking to be a business-friendly city and council so that employment opportunities remain strong.
In a council-city manager form of government, the city manager oversees the implementation of the policies and other decisions the council makes. And, we have been served by two excellent city managers, Mark McDaniel, and now E.A. Hoppe. Both are well-trained, smart and very ethical.
This is a good city staff and their training in their fields from parks to streets to library and more continues, plus they have unique opportunities to get training in leadership and the Lean Six Sigma system leading to greater efficiency.
What will I do now? Stay out of the way of the new mayor and the council while being supportive and appreciative of their work.
I will be writing, including my eighth book, “The Musings of a Small Town Mayor.” And I want to just enjoy nature from gardening to hiking and kayaking and some travel.
What will I miss the most? Most of the council members I count as colleagues and friends.
Unfinished business? The protection of the natural beauty of this area, but we are potentially moving ahead with a national and state program that will be probably be called “Keep Kerr County Beautiful.”
Finally, I quote my mentor, Peter Drucker, who was a genius on leadership and organizational development. I quoted him on the night in 2018 that I announced for mayor and I quote him again … “Leadership is not rank, privilege, titles or money. It is responsibility.”
Thank you to all those I have served with.
