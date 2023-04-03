by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
In the mythic tradition of ancient Greece, Apollo is the one who wears a laurel wreath. As the story is told, Apollo mocks Eros (or Cupid) for his archery skills since Apollo fancies himself the greatest of archers. Eros responds to the insult by shooting a gold arrow of love into Apollo, making him deeply desire the river nymph Daphne, and by shooting a lead arrow of hate into Daphne, making her despise Apollo. Apollo pursues Daphne until her prayers to be freed from him are heard, and she is turned into a laurel tree.
Heartbroken, Apollo makes the tree evergreen to honor Daphne, and he wears a laurel wreath from that day forward in her memory.
Most people can recall from high school classes that Apollo is the god of lyrical poetry and musical performance; less often will they remember that he is the patron of skill-based athletics, too. Although Apollo wore his wreath for all three of these associations (think of the term poet laureate as one reference to Apollo’s laurel wreath), the Romans used laurel wreaths as symbols of martial victory. It is likely because of this use of the wreath to commemorate physical competition that the modern world continues to crown its athletic champions with literal or symbolic wreaths.
On Schreiner’s campus, now that we are well past spring break, many of our athletic teams have completed their seasons. We are in the habit of giving our student champions rings – quite large and just gaudy enough – instead of laurel wreaths when they distinguish themselves individually or as a team. And we are going to have to buy a lot of rings this year.
Remember that Schreiner participates in NCAA Division III (as well as in other associations that promote sports not sponsored by the NCAA), so all of our athletes are student athletes. Whatever financial aid packages they have received come from a calculation of their potential as students and their financial need and not from their presumed ability to perform as a great athlete. From my perspective, Division III remains the ideal model of collegiate athletics, and our students’ accomplishments are all the more impressive because they are “students first and athletes second” in D III.
Their accomplishments are many: men’s basketball won the conference championship, earning multiple all-tournament team honors and recognition for sophomore Kamden Ross as the conference tournament MVP. Women’s basketball recorded the most wins in a season since joining the NCAA, and Josline Hernandez received the coveted Women’s Basketball Elite 19 Award from the Southern Collegiate Athletic Association. Men’s wrestling has a competitor ranked nationally at No. 13 among all D III wrestlers, and women’s wrestling had four team members qualify for nationals. Schreiner’s volleyball team finished the season with its most wins in a decade, and men’s and women’s soccer both had players that recorded hat-tricks (scoring three goals in one game) during the season. And for those sports still in season, the future looks bright: softball and baseball already have won several individual honors as have men’s and women’s tennis, and men’s golf is ranked No. 16 in the nation across all D III schools.
Outside of NCAA sports, Schreiner’s shotgun team earned recognition from the National Collegiate Shooting Sports Athletic Association as DIII National Champions. Individual team members won high overall honors in American Skeet, Sporting Clays, and American Trap. And the University’s riflery team stunned schools in the Mid Atlantic Conference in which we compete. This year’s air rifle championship was held in Massachusetts on the campus of MIT, and the competition included perennial favorite U.S. Coast Guard Academy, as well as MIT, Johns Hopkins, and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, among others. As a relatively new member of the conference, Schreiner’s air rifle team has shaken up the traditional hierarchy of winning programs and won the championship.
Rings for all these teams and individuals will be ordered soon; and before the end of this academic year or early next academic year, we will award these rings at an appropriate school event. In my mind’s eye, though, I already see these student athletes adorned with laurel wreaths – these young champions of Schreiner University. May their victories be evergreen in our memory, and may this level of excellence be sought again and again and in all of their pursuits.
