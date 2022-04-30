To the editor:
We need a state-of-the-art police station. We needed it yesterday. The argument has been made that if the “Let us Vote” group had not campaigned against a Certificate of Obligation, the facility would be well underway by now, for less money. The argument has been made that past city councils dropped the ball when they focused on quality-of-life projects rather than infrastructure. None of that matters now. It’s water under the bridge.
Today we have the opportunity to build a facility that enhances our first responder capabilities to protect our citizens and our city. When the committee was formed to determine the amount of the bond needed to build a new facility, the public was informed. If you do not read the papers, listen to the radio or attend City Council meetings, you have no one to blame but yourself, for not knowing what is being done and why. Going forward, an uninformed vote, or no vote at all, is on you too.
The $45M bond to build a 69,000 square foot facility is a small price to pay for increased security. The amount will include furniture, equipment and the cost of the land; 7.1 acres for the building footprint, secure parking for city equipment and employees, and public parking. The Police Station, Municipal Court, Fire Administration offices, Emergency Operations Center and Information Technology department will need offices and work areas, public and private restrooms, training areas, men’s and women’s locker rooms, showers, a secure armory, a secure evidence room, holding cells, interview rooms, redundant emergency backup equipment and public lobbies. Some of it needs to be shielded and hardened against physical and cyber attacks and some of it will be sheetrock and two-by-fours. There will also be some unfinished areas for future growth.
Some of the arguments we have heard against the bond were all discussed during the committee meetings. It is up to us, the citizens, to ensure that money is not wasted. Function over form must be the rule. This may be a bad time to go into debt, but there is no good time. If you believe you can’t afford a tax increase, we implore you to reexamine your budget and find a way to support a safer Kerrville. Every one of us can find ways to spend less money or spend it more efficiently. We studied the requirements of the different departments, consulted with experts, including several on the committee and came up with an educated and informed $45M for 69,000 square feet. We do not believe there is any fluff in this assessment. Building the facility in stages, as some have suggested, will increase the cost and shortchange the departments waiting on new facilities. Separate facilities will exponentially increase in the costs for construction and land. If the new City Council can bring the project in under budget, more power to them, but if we shortchange the needs of our first responders, then we will be doing this again way too soon.
There is a false number being repeated out there of a 23 percent increase in your taxes. This is flat wrong. On a $250,000 home valuation, the increase in taxes is $170 per year. Some of you spend more than that on soda, which is bad for us. Yes, the Appraisal District is considering raising valuations because of inflation. Your argument is with them. Yes, inflation may get worse. Your argument is with Washington. Current calculations show a 13 percent increase in City taxes, or a 3.3 percent increase in your overall tax burden, just on the $45M bond.
There are revenue enhancing opportunities on the horizon that can be applied to the debt, the sale of the current Police and Court properties being one. $42,000 per year to lease the current Fire Department administration offices is another savings.
For many of us, this is a small price to pay for a facility that is badly needed and long overdue. And if the bond passes, and we hope it does, we will be there watchdogging it as closely as any of you.
Help Make Kerrville Safer. Vote Yes on Proposition A.
Sincerely,
Citizens for Safety & Security in Kerrville Committee members
• Mindy Wendele, Chair;
• Glenn Andrew;
• Kari Bock;
• Bill Gimson;
• Layng Guerriero;
• John Harrison;
• Steve Lehman;
• Tony Lenard;
• Peter Lewis;
• Courtney MacDonald;
• Bruce Stracke;
• James Thomas;
• Amber Thomason;
• Jeff Wendling;
• Sandra Yarbrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.