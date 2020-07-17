Dietert News – July 15, 2020

After the recent increase in statewide and community COVID-19 cases, the Dietert Center will continue to be closed until further notice. We will continue to service our Meals on Wheels clients, Personal Alert Link units, and our Medical Lending program.
Whew! It is hot right now. I usually start contemplating on Sundays about what I am going to write about in my column. This Sunday, after spending the weekend working on our yard and garage projects, the heat keeps coming to mind. Actually, my husband asked if I had my topic planned yet and when I told him I was still thinking about it, he actually said, “you should write about the heat and that we need to watch out for everyone, especially our seniors, to make sure they have a safe place to stay cool.” Thank you, Curtis, for supporting me and all that we do here at the Dietert Center.
He is right. Do you know of a senior community member that needs some help staying cool? Do you check on your neighbors to make sure they have adequate resources of ice and water? If the answer is yes, then thank you. If the answer is no, please consider doing so. It will not only benefit them, but you too.
The Dietert Center is going to start a fan drive this week for our community seniors and our Meals on Wheels clients. If you would like to participate, please drop off a new or gently used fan at our front entrance and we will make sure they go to seniors in need. The Center is currently closed, but we are still in the building, so just knock on the door and we will take your donation. Together, we can make sure no senior is without support during this heatwave.
Speaking of donations, we are still in need of wheelchairs, transfer benches, potty chairs and regular walkers with wheels up front and stationary stops in the back. Nick loaned out three wheelchairs first thing Monday morning and as always, our stock goes up and down daily.
If you are coming to drop off or pick up medical equipment, please bring your mask and wear it if coming into the building or you can just call to let us know you are here and we will meet you outside. We will continue to follow guidelines recommended by state and local health authorities.
Rick is staying busy with our Personal Alert Link program. If you, or your loved ones would like more information about making sure you have the ability to alert others if you are in need, this is the unit for you. One of the great things about our program is that we come to your home to set the unit up and provide repair service if needed. Unlike the ones purchased on the internet, we do all the set up for you and help you keep it maintained properly.
Class and activity plans have been postponed until further notice, but, don’t forget about our online class options that are available including Speed Spanish, Beginning Writer’s Workshop, Introduction and Intermediate Microsoft Excel, SAT/ACT Prep Course, and A to Z Grant Writing. Just go to our website and click on the Club Ed section to review the options available.
The Census bureau has extended the end of counting to August 14 due to COVID 19. The sooner that we all complete the process the better so that community members won’t have to be contacted in person and potentially extend this health crisis. If you have any questions about the 2020 Census, contact them toll free at 1-844-330-2020.
We still need help delivering hot meals Monday-Friday. Give Tony Ramos a call 792-4044 for volunteer information.
The feeling of social isolation is a real thing and it can be overwhelming. Please seek out your senior neighbors and give them a special treat and most importantly, make sure that they have what they need and offer your support. If they are in need of the Meals on Wheels program, please ask them to call us at 896-8117 for more information.
Please call us at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information. Hope to see everyone very soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.