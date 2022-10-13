by Chief Eric Maloney
Kerrville Fire Department
As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Fire Protection Association “Fire Prevention Week” Oct. 9-15, the Kerrville Fire Department will be visiting every school and most local daycares to teach our children that “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”
This message is simple but requires your help to put words into action. The Kerrville Fire Department cannot stress enough that fire can happen anywhere at any time and requires your planning to keep your family safe from the devastating effects of fire. These are five action items to discuss with your family:
• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities;
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound;
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily;
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet, and;
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
The latest “Fire Loss in the U.S.” report released by the National Fire Protection Association shows the largest number of home fire deaths since 2007, reflecting a 14-year high.
According to the report, people are more likely to die in a reported home fire today than in 1980. These statistics underscore a concerning trend: While the number of U.S. home fires has continued to decline over time, the home fire death rate has stagnated in recent years, with annual spikes like the most recent one seen in 2021.
According to NFPA data, home — the place people feel safest from fire — is actually where they are at greatest risk, with three-quarters (75 percent) of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes. Where people used to have more than 10 minutes to escape a typical home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds, today they may have as little as two minutes.
Multiple factors contribute to this much smaller window of escape time, including the way newer homes tend to be constructed and the fact that modern home furnishings are often made with synthetic materials that burn faster and generate toxic smoke, making it extremely difficult to see and breathe.
