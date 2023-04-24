The city has four candidates running for two positions, and all are Republicans. None of these candidates are running for state or national office on a Democrat/ Republican ballot. That should eliminate the Republican/Democrat rhetoric, unless the argument is which candidate is the longest tenured Republican - Harris and Guerriero have 35 years, Ferguson is unknown, and Garcia maybe 6 years.
So can we focus on city issues please? I am concerned about: lowering property taxes and water bills, cutting spending, water availability, and affordable housing. Businesses are advertising for workers, but workers cannot afford to live in Kerrville, and if they do work here, they spend their money where they live, which is a loss for our economy. It continues to spiral.
Can we also focus on the character of the candidates? Here's a novel idea: consider the character and qualifications of the person. I am not voting for a political party to come in and run our city; I vote for a person based on their qualifications and business experience. Harris is a Marine veteran and past president of the Kerrville Rotary Club. Guerriero, a retired small business owner/manager (mortuary services), is one of the founders of Kerrville Pets Alive and organizers of a new, non-tax supported public recreational project on Nimitz Lake. I have not been able to substantiate Fergueson's professional background. Garcia is a college student for the past 4-5 years, who still lives with his parents and siblings.
For me, the choice is simple.
