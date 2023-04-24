To the editor:

The city has four candidates running for two positions, and all are Republicans. None of these candidates are running for state or national office on a Democrat/ Republican ballot. That should eliminate the Republican/Democrat rhetoric, unless the argument is which candidate is the longest tenured Republican - Harris and Guerriero have 35 years, Ferguson is unknown, and Garcia maybe 6 years.

