by Dr. Charlie McCormick
Schreiner University President
International travel has returned. Travel ground to halt for Schreiner University students and employees in March 2020 when borders closed, flights were cancelled, and the message from national sources became: Do Not Travel. But in the summer of 2022, international travel is back.
And already, students in Schreiner’s Public Health program have traveled to Guatemala. English majors are about to leave for Ireland where they will study Yeats. Our “Global Scholars” community has traveled to Romania, and a dozen Schreiner students will live and study in Italy for four weeks before the summer concludes.
And it is not only students getting in on the action. Schreiner employees and friends – some 32 of us – are travelling this summer to Scotland as part of the Edington Society. The Edington Society is a small cohort of faculty and staff who spend a year together learning about the history and the heritage of Schreiner, learning about the reformed tradition and the impact of this tradition on Scotland, and considering ways in which our work at the University can be vocationally-driven. It is an honor to serve each year as the Society’s (named for Schreiner’s second president, Dr. Andy Edington) facilitator and watch administrative assistants and tenured faculty and security personnel and student life staff engage in deep and profound considerations of who they are and why a place like Schreiner University matters.
And we end the year with a trip to Scotland, where we learn firsthand why Scotland was – at one point in its history – the most literate country in the world. According to Eric Weiner in his book “The Geography of Genius,” Scotland’s extraordinary literacy was achieved because the Presbyterian church saw literacy – the ability to read the Word – as critical. Over the course of a single century almost every parish in Scotland gained a school, and voilà—the poorest nation in Western Europe had the highest literacy rate in the world. As a Presbyterian-related university, Schrei-ner continues that educational tradition and campaign today.
Although the original plan for the Edington Society was that we would travel each summer to Scotland with members of just that year’s cohort, the pandemic made this summer a catch-up year for travel, allowing a large group of us to enjoy the experience abroad together.
And, of course, Scotland is just beautiful. The Schreiner group will first travel into Edinburgh. We will visit Rosslyn Chapel. Then it is on to Perth and St. John’s Kirk where John Knox preached the sermon that kicked off the Scottish Reformation. Travelling further north, we will make our way to Inverness, stopping at the Culloden Battlefield along the way, and finally, to the isle of Iona. In the year 563 St. Columba arrived at Iona, establishing the Christian Church in this land. In the language of Celtic spirituality, Iona is sometimes described as a “thin place” – where the veil between earth and heaven seems almost transparent. It is here where the work of the Edington Society will culminate.
Travel is important for all sorts of reasons. It expands our worldview and our sense of self. It introduces us to what might be and helps us realize how richly our lives have been blessed. We want our students to travel as part of their educational experience because it contributes so much to growth and development. We want our employees to have the same experience. Travel is back at Schreiner University, and in the future, we invite you to come along with us as we explore this most wonderful world in which we live.
