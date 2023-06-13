I don’t mean to brag, but I have a college degree in business communication and I have 30 years of experience in public education and freelance writing.
Therefore, if you need any piece of information implied, imparted, inferred, proclaimed or divulged, I’m your guy.
Heck, when it comes to exchanging information with others, I’m just better than the average bear. That’s not a boast, it’s just a fact. The only problem, however, is that my mother was an English teacher. What a bummer. I’m 58 years old for crying out loud, and I still get corrected weekly by my dearest mother in the areas of grammar, syntax, and diction.
My whole life has been a living English lesson. I’m 13 years old- sitting in the car minding my own business. Mom and dad are up front and my brother and I are in the back on a long drive. All of a sudden, (how should I say this tactfully) the urge to relieve myself of excess body fluid develops.
“Can I go to the bathroom?” I politely inquire.
It’s almost as if my mother has been waiting all day to respond to my cordial request with, “I don’t know son, can you?”
What the heck is that supposed to mean? I mean it’s everything I can do not to inflame the situation further by responding with a smug, “Yes, mom, you taught me to be competent in the fine art of performing No. 1 many years ago, now can you please acquiesce to my request and pull over?”
Of course, I know that she just can’t help it, but give me a break. This conversation would also provoke her into her other favorite language-corrective subject of kids these days overusing the word “like” in normal conversation. Like I don’t already know that, Mom.
It can be humiliating to be out in public with my mother. Every word I say is guarded and I must stay prepared for an assault on my confidence at any moment.
For example, I’m helping her unload the cart at the grocery checkout. If I let my guard down, I might mistakenly blurt out, “Let’s eat mom!”
Then I get, “It’s impolite to eat your mother, son. You should have said - let’s eat lunch mom, or maybe let’s eat (pause) mom.”
Then the grocery checkout clerk looks at me with that “you walked right into that one” look on her face. You see how embarrassing that is?
It's even worse for the grandkids. Being from Generation Z, my children are the first to experience the world without any memory of typewriters, word processing platforms or even written essays. They don’t know how to write in cursive, and sending information through text and social media is encouraged through emojis and abbreviations.
Of course, this is enough to make my mother’s head explode. In her mind, the current culture has lost the ability to communicate effectively. You know what I think? She’s right!
I know that Mother’s Day has come and gone, but I need to take a moment to thank my mom for giving me an appreciation for the written word. I do believe that words matter and can change the world. Come to think of it, I actually believe that words created the world! I’ll have to think long and hard on that one - maybe talk it over with my mom.
