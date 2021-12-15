Dietert News - December 15, 2021

We live in a community that is so giving from all corners of the county. Last week we had several events that highlighted just that. In this season of giving, our hearts are full of love and gratitude. And we are ready to share those gifts with others. Thank you.
Thank you to everyone that dropped off pet food and supplies on Tuesday, Dec. 7, for our 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event. We will be busy sending the goodies out to our Meals on Wheels clients for their pets over the next few weeks. We also save some back to send out periodically throughout the year. Thank you Maurice and Karen McAshan for allowing us to STUFF your SUBARU with pet food items and to Justin McClure with JAM Broadcasting for providing music and remote radio programming during the morning. It definitely helped bring in the food, plus provided a festive ambiance to enjoy the morning.
Olivia Willis from North Park Subaru at Dominion made a visit that morning and was blown away by the support of our community. She took lots of videos and pictures to share with the National Subaru group to showcase Kerrville. Great job, Dietert friends.
Also, on Dec. 7, the Dietert Center hosted the Senior Christmas Social provided by the City of Kerrville Senior Services Advisory Committee. With awesome live music by the Exit 505 Band, participants had a great time dancing and enjoying the tunes. The snacks were plentiful and the joy was electric. It was great to see the smiles on everyone’s faces, and I think the consensus is ... Let’s do this again.
The 2021 Blanket Drive sponsored by the Boomers and Beyond Senior Services Alliance, a committee of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, was also a great success. Blankets will be disbursed to our local seniors this week, just in time before the cold weather really sets in. Once again, thank you to this wonderful community of ours that reaches out to help others.
A very special thanks to all the financial donors of our Dietert Center Annual Campaign so far this year. In order to provide more than 68,000 Meals on Wheels deliveries, Call Reassurance check-ins, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link services, Handyman assistance, and our Dementia Care Advocate classes at little to no cost for our seniors, we are tasked with raising more than $300,000 per year.
This community has provided this assistance for our seniors on an annual basis for years, and I have no doubt we will be successful again this year. We could not do all the things we do without your help. My heart is full with gratitude and thankfulness for everyone helping out our seniors.
Please remember your neighbors that may not have anyone living close by to check on them. Offer that great Kerr County love and support during this Christmas season. If you find any seniors that need assistance, please give us a call to see how we can help out.
Winter/Spring Club Ed and Activity catalogs are at the printer right now and should arrive in mailboxes by the end of December, but in the meantime, you can view the upcoming classes on our website, www.dietertcenter.org/clubed to make your selections early.
Please join us for lunch Monday through Friday in the Friendship Café from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, your meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you, or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and are in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Dec. 15 – Smoked Sausage w/Red Beans and Rice;
• Thursday, Dec. 16 – Chicken Primavera;
• Friday, Dec. 17 – Healthy Baked Fish;
• Monday, Dec. 20 – Chicken Stew;
• Tuesday, Dec. 21 – Beef and Pepper Casserole, and;
• Wednesday, Dec. 22 – Chicken Schnitzel.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
