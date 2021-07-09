I hope everyone enjoyed the wonderful festivities celebrating our nation’s birthday.
Of course, we can’t do that without being thankful and respectful for all of those Americans who have gone before us to assure our freedom and liberty. Thank you to all of the service members and their families for keeping America the “Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave.”
Speaking of birthdays, I start my week- (or month)-long celebration of my birthday. In my family, they last at least a week and sometimes more. This birthday is significant to me as it reminds me of my mom. When she was this age, she was diagnosed with cancer and passed away the following year. Now that I am that age, I think back to where I was then. I had two daughters, aged seven and nine, two of my siblings had children, one had a child on the way, and the baby of the family was not married yet. What it must have felt like for Mom to know what she was going to miss. As I compare that time to my time now, I think about my family and especially my grandchildren and how much I would miss.
I tell you this story not to make you sad, but rather to remind you to spend precious time with the ones you love because we never know when it will be over. My mother lives in my heart and soul every day and because of this bittersweet birthday, I will love and miss her even more.
Also, please seek out your senior neighbors that might not have family close by or not at all. Everyone needs to feel the celebration of life, independence, liberty and love for mankind. Bring your loved one or your neighbor to the Dietert Center to be a part of our family. We have great things going on here and would love to share.
The next DLI presentation, “Radio: Yester-Year vs. Modern” will be on July 8 at 6 p.m. at the Dietert Center. Do you remember “WKRP in Cincinnati?” Come learn about the history of radio, how it evolved over time and what the difference is now, compared to yesteryear. Rick and Tom will have you laughing about the craziness, the seriousness of logistics and what it really takes to run a radio station.
Also plan to make your reservation for the next exciting DLI presentation on July 22, “Storytelling: A Human Experience.” Kathleen Hudson, Ph.D. will share how storytelling is basic to the human experience, and how we can discover ourselves in the stories we tell. We create narratives of our lives as we live them.
Club Ed classes in July include: Done in a Day Art on July 10, Basic Computer: Next Step beginning on July 12 for three sessions, Windows 10 beginning on the 19th for three sessions, Getting a Puppy on July 15, Where There’s a Will, There’s a Probate on July 22, and Climate Change, What is happening? on July 28.
Mahjongg has returned on Fridays and they are recruiting players. The Bridge group is filling tables as well. If you need to work off some of those holiday goodies, come visit our Physical Fitness Club on M-W-F at 8:15 a.m., Yoga with Willie on Tu-Th, Chair Yoga on W-F, or Tai Chi on Mondays.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, July 7 – Citrus Baked Chicken;
• Thursday, July 8 – Talapia Soft Taco with Seasoned Rice;
• Friday, July 9 – Smothered Pork Chop;
• Monday, July 12 – Mandarin Chicken with Rice Pilaf;
• Tuesday, July 13 – Chili with Beans, and;
• Wednesday, July 14 – Chicken, Potato, and Carrot Raisin Salads.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.