Happy Independence week! I hope you had a wonderful day on the Fourth, and were able to watch the amazing fireworks display. Thank goodness the weather was a few degrees cooler for those enjoying outside events.
What does independence mean to you? Of course, freedom comes to mind quickly, and maybe having choices.
For our seniors, independence is so much more. Their desire to feel independent every day lies in everything they do.
From driving, to preparing meals, to staying in their homes, to handling their finances, and managing their health needs, these certainly keep them involved in their world.
At the Dietert Center, we strive every day to support and salute their ability to take care of themselves, or help them develop the understanding that sometimes a little help is not a bad thing. Our Call Reassurance program supports those living alone because someone is checking on them by phone every day. Our Meals on Wheels volunteers surely put smiles on the faces of many seniors with their daily meal deliveries and much more. Our Medical Equipment Lending program helps if they have a mishap or surgery and saves them the cost of purchasing the equipment for recovery. Our Friendship Cafe is a haven of communication, comradery, and friendship, not to mention a great meal.
The Club Ed activities and educational opportunities are full of great opportunities to continue the learning process, or allow them the option of being the teachers, themselves.
Volunteerism is another great way to expand those horizons as well.
Come to the center and see where, and how, we can support and facilitate your independent nature and desire for self-sufficiency. And, let’s not forget about our wonderful country and continue to be independent in the “Land of the Free, and the Home of the Brave.”
The Dietert Center Dementia Care Advocate program will be providing a new round of classes that help you and your loved one learn all about the journey of dementia-related memory loss. In fact, the popular four-week series Changes, Challenges, and Choices – Early Stage Memory Loss Class that begins on July 7 is filling up, so register soon. This series is critical to get you started on the right path to knowledge of the illness and helpful tips for daily living. Or, sign up for Understanding Dementia on July 12. Knowledge is power when it comes to traveling down this unique journey.
July Club Ed classes start off with lots of classes at the Center for Fitness, This Old Clock on July 6, Medicare 101 on July 10, Intro to Silversmithing on July 10, Arty Party on July 12, Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care on July 12, and Our Role in the Extinction of Plants and Animals also on July 12.
Speaking of independence, are you unsure about getting back out driving around town? Sign up for a free presentation by Kendall Baethge with Peterson Health Rehabilitation Services on July 27 at Dietert. You will learn about reasons for assessment, components of the assessment, and any driving implications such as insurance coverage and license ownership. Come see if you, or someone you love, is ready to get back behind the wheel.
Do you have a homebound friend or family member, aged 60-plus, who needs Meals on Wheels? There would be one more person checking on them during the day. And, for the seniors who want to continue living independently but don’t have family in town, it’s a lifeline. Give us a call at (830) 896-8117 to review guidelines and get you started on the program.
If you are able to drive or catch a ride with a friend, please join us for lunch at the Friendship Cafeband enjoy great food. Anyone of any age can come have lunch. If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday – Beef Stroganoff with Herbed Pasta;
• Thursday – Coconut Chicken;
• Friday – Chopped Beef Steak with Onion Gravy;
• Monday – Turkey à la King;
• Tuesday – Hamburger;
• Wednesday – Smoked Sausage with Peppers and Onions.
Please give us a call at (830) 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
