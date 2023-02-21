To the editor:
Kerr County residents need to take caution when purchasing pets from roadside sellers. These pets may be too young to survive and not properly vaccinated. They can also infect other family pets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To the editor:
Kerr County residents need to take caution when purchasing pets from roadside sellers. These pets may be too young to survive and not properly vaccinated. They can also infect other family pets.
Kerrville Pets Alive! has been made aware of several instances of roadside pet sales in Kerr County.
Roadside sales of animals are prohibited in the City of Kerrville unless permission is given by the property owner where the sales are taking place.
In two cases, residents were sold puppies that were diseased and died shortly after purchase.
KPA! encourages residents to adopt a pet from one of our local shelters where the pets have been evaluated and in some cases, vaccinated.
Find adoptable pets at Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville. Adoptable pets may be viewed on their Facebook page.
Freeman-Fritts at 515 Spur 100, and the Kathleen Cailloux Humane Society at 2900 Junction Hwy. in Ingram have both cats and dogs for adoption. Texas Roundup Animal Alliance at 530 McDonald Loop in Center Point also has dogs for adoption.
KPA! has contacted the Kerrville Police Department about the prohibited sales in Kerrville and encourages other witnesses to do the same.
– Karen Guerriero
Kerrville
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.