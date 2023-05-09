I don’t really fish naked, nor do I condone the practice. I just put that in the title as a hook … get it? However, if fishing naked was socially acceptable I probably would do it.

You see, when it comes to fishing, I am a minimalist. Basically, there are two kinds of fishermen - minimalists and maximalists. I know what you’re thinking that “maximalist” isn’t even a word. Yes it is, I just Googled it and found that “in the arts, maximalism is a reaction against minimalism, an aesthetic of excess.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.