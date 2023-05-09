I don’t really fish naked, nor do I condone the practice. I just put that in the title as a hook … get it? However, if fishing naked was socially acceptable I probably would do it.
You see, when it comes to fishing, I am a minimalist. Basically, there are two kinds of fishermen - minimalists and maximalists. I know what you’re thinking that “maximalist” isn’t even a word. Yes it is, I just Googled it and found that “in the arts, maximalism is a reaction against minimalism, an aesthetic of excess.”
The philosophy can be summarized as “more is more,” contrasting with the minimalist motto, “less is more.” So there, ha!
When it comes to fishing, specifically wade fishing, my brother, Colin Kerr is a maximalist. He’s a gear geek and, consequently, he takes every piece of fishing equipment known to modern man on every wade. I’ll see him out there on the flats all togged out in waders, rod, reel, backpack, landing net, wading belt, stringer, felt-soled boots and I have to chuckle to myself. If he’s not actually fishing, he plays or tinkers with his gear incessantly.
What MacGyver, I mean my brother, does with all of that stuff I’ll never know. I don’t even want to know. Everything is neat, organized by category and well-cleaned. Heck, at least it works. My buddy Joe, on the other hand, slogs through mud 500 yards from the boat when he finds out that his reel has sand in the gears, his rod is missing three eyelets, and his topwater plug has dull and rusty treble hooks.
Then he wades all the way back to the boat and finds that it doesn’t work either. Mind you, Joe is not a minimalist. He has tons of gear and equipment. It’s just that none of it works because he doesn’t clean or maintain it.
Every fishing trip in Joe’s boat is an adventurous ordeal - a struggle for survival where life or death hangs in precarious balance. Still, Joe’s boat is better than fishing in my boat. Not because his is better, but because saltwater is hard on motors and I’d rather that he wears his out first before we use mine.
In this tribunal of troubadour trout fishing companions (I made that nomer up myself) I am the minimalist.
My typical wading gear consists of my trusty seven-foot medium action spinning rod, a freshly cleaned reel, and one lure. Clothing is optional and usually carefully determined by whatever I happen to be wearing at the time the boat is launched.
For example, dress slacks and polished patent leather loafers make great wading pants and footwear. That’s basically my whole rig.
If my lure gets lost, I’m done. It’s God’s way of telling me that I have caught too many fish and it’s time to go back to the boat, relax, and make fun of the other guys.
Sometimes I take a pair of stainless forceps for removing hooks from the fish, but I usually just clamp those on my chest hair. Yes, I admit that it hurts a little, but I’m a manly minimalist and I’m proud of it!
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ ctcinspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.