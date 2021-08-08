Well, here we are in August. Hopefully it won’t be the “dog days” of August. The refreshing rain on Sunday got us started in the right direction.
The beginning of August always brings the final countdown to school, starting with parents busy getting their kids back into a routine. All are in hopes right now for a usual school year with no pandemic closures.
I think we all never get out of the frame of mind of restarting, no matter what age we are. Last weekend we celebrated a loved one’s 80th birthday along with my nephew turning 19.
One of her favorite things to do is spend time at the lake, and that we did. It was so great to see her in that environment. I have great pictures to treasure.
My daughter who wasn’t able to attend, asked if she had done a head stand on the tube this year. No, she didn’t, but I am sure she would have tried if we had had the tube ready for her.
As my nephew and his sister prepare to leave for college in the next few weeks, we also plan a fun trip to the lake. So, 80-year-olds and 19-year-olds have the same love of fun and adventure.
Never lose your desire and willingness for things old and new. And, always be ready to restart the next season.
Did you know that our dining room, classes and trips are for all ages? While the Dietert Center strives to provide a multitude of opportunities for seniors to meet others, learn something new, have a safe place to come hang out, and get the assistance that you need, we do have some opportunities for multiple ages.
For those of you in your 40s, 50s, or 60s, we hope you will come check us out as well. We have weekly classes and activities galore.
Whether it is art, exercise, music, dancing, educational or emotional support, we have what you need.
Upcoming classes in August include “Elder Law & Medicaid for Long Term Care” on Aug. 12, “Medicare 101-What It’s All About!” on Aug. 19, “Getting a Puppy” on Aug. 19, “Coronavirus Vaccines Education” on Aug. 25, and “Texas Hunter Education” for two days on Aug. 28-29.
And speaking of re-starts, our Fall Club Ed Catalog has gone to print. We have lots of new classes and activities, so watch for it later in the month.
Don’t forget that we have a new support group for those with Hearing Disabilities starting on Aug. 12 at 12:30. Gayle Raif will facilitate this group on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Give Dorothy a call at 792-4044 for more information.
The Butt-Holdsworth Library will have library information to share on the second and fourth Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-noon in the Dietert Center front lobby. Come visit about what the library has to offer and some possible new programs on the horizon.
Our annual Golf Tournament which benefits our Dementia Care Advocate programs is on the horizon. It will be on Sept. 11 at River Hill Country Club.
If you are interested in playing, sponsoring, or honoring a loved one that has experienced dementia or cognitive decline, please give Paige Sumner a call to find out more.
We had a great time last year, and this year is shaping up to be a great one as well.
You can register for any option on our website or call for more information.
Please join us for lunch in the Friendship Café and enjoy great food and friendship. Anyone of any age can come have lunch.
If you are 60 years or older and complete some paperwork for us, the meal is by donation. Otherwise, the meal is $8.00.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60 plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, Aug. 4 – Green Chili Pork;
• Thursday, Aug. 5 – Beef Enchilada Bake;
• Friday, Aug. 6 – Tuna and Macaroni Salad;
• Monday, Aug. 9 – King Ranch Casserole;
• Tuesday, Aug. 10 – Beef Tips in Mushroom Gravy;
• Wednesday, Aug. 11 – Chicken Chef Salad, Fruit Medley and Potato Salad.
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
