by Dr. Benjamin Montoya
SU Assistant Professor of History
The generation of leaders who founded the United States of America were worriers. They feared that the loose confederation of states would tear apart, and that they may even tear each other apart; they feared that the British would not honor their peace treaty with the United States; they feared that the new nation could not resist the encroachments of embittered native groups on the frontier, indignant Britons in Canada, and insecure Spaniards in Florida. Finally, they feared that a charismatic military leader–backed by a loyal, professional army–could overthrow their fledgling republic.
Bereft of examples of successful republics from their recent past, the founders turned to the ancients for lessons on how to forge a stable self-government. The lessons were not encouraging. They showed that government by and for the people was indeed fragile. An example was Julius Caesar’s crushing of the Roman republic in the first century BC.
Consequently, the challenge for the new United States of the 1780s was to craft a government that was strong enough to thrive, but not so powerful that it curtailed the liberties of its citizens. Such a nation would need more than a tincture of tenacity to weather the storms it would face. Its leaders would need to find a fount of forbearance to trust that a people could in fact govern themselves.
Fortunately for the founding generation of Americans, there was a leader in their midst who personified both the popular tenacity and executive forbearance necessary to help the young country succeed.
George Washington was an impressive sight to behold. From a young age, people commented on his tall and robust physical stature. In colonial Virginia of the 1740s and 1750s, young men of landed wealth usually spent their time in dissipation: carousing, gambling, and dueling. By contrast, Washington was reserved and ambitious. He was also a consummate outdoorsman, a skilled hunter, and an expert horseman. Such skills made him the natural choice to lead an expedition of Virginia militiamen in 1753 into the Ohio River Valley to uproot a growing French presence in that region. Thus began Washington’s military career of 30 years.
There would be some ups, but many more downs during those subsequent years. Washington faced not one, not two, but three bloody repulses by the French in the Ohio valley between 1753 and 1755. Washington displayed a tenacity throughout these early struggles that would not only come to characterize himself but also come to characterize a new nation that–in the mid-1750s–no colonial subject in British North America could ever imagine would exist: the United States of America.
Washington would come to rely on this tenacity throughout the Revolutionary War. Indeed, tenacity was all that Washington had during many dangerous points of that struggle, such as when the Continental Army was chased out of New York City in 1776, or when he and his troops battled cold, privation, and demoralization at Valley Forge in the winter of 1777 to 1778. The tenacity brought final military victory over the British at Yorktown in October, 1781.
A second quality of Washington’s that became evident at this crucial time in the nation’s history was forbearance. It was not a foregone conclusion that the Americans would win their war against the British. There were many factors and moments in which the war could have been lost.
Yet it was won, and for many Americans Washington was the indispensable figure at the center of that victory.
The Continental Army, battered and bruised, emerged from Yorktown with a confidence befitting any upstart, insurgent David against any overawing, intimidating Goliath. The battle-hardened men of this army looked to Washington–far more than they did the new Confederation government–for guidance and leadership. Their loyalty to him lay not in his excellent tactical skills as a general (the loss of New York City was evidence of that); nor was it rooted in his extensive list of victories (he lost more battles than he won). Rather, their faith in Washington lay in his tenacity. It was a tenacity Virginia militiamen first witnessed in early July 1755 as Washington–an easy target on a white horse–tried to salvage some semblance of British victory against the French in the Ohio valley. It was a tenacity Continental troops witnessed years later in October 1777 at Germantown where Washington assaulted a large British army with a numerically inferior force. It was a tenacity these troops witnessed again at Monmouth Courthouse in June 1778, where Washington personally–and again, conspicuously mounted on a large steed–tried to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.
How did Washington channel his men’s faithfulness? We know how other great military leaders–the Caesars, the Cromwells, and the Napoleons of history–channeled their soldiers’ devotion into coups against governments. Perhaps Washington could have taken a similar approach. Some devotees wished he would so. Conditions were ripe for a military coup. The immediate postwar years saw the new republic burdened by heavy debts, stifled trade, interstate squabbling, and ineffectual central government. If many Americans were singing, “I need a hero,” Washington was who they would have had in mind.
So, what did Washington do? He surrendered. That is to say, he surrendered his military commission. By surrendering it, Washington forsook the great power he had attained as the military champion of a new nation. By forsaking his military power Washington selflessly legitimized and dignified self-government.
Washington defended a government by the people with a daring tenacity during his military years. He cradled government for the people with an awe-inspiring forbearance as he exited military life. His model of tenacity and forbearance was followed by later military giants of U.S. history, such as Andrew Jackson, Ulysses S. Grant, and Dwight W. Eisenhower.
It is a model of tenacity and forbearance that calls on Americans today to overcome the messy contentiousness of politics and trust in their ongoing experiment in self-government.
