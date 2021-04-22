To the editor:
I was watching the Chamber’s forum for the City Council candidates Thursday evening and the first thing Mary Ellen Summerlin did was to confront Roman Garcia, her opponent, for an attack ad placed in this paper by his supporters and she wanted him to disavow the ad.
He did not do that. Her comments raised an obvious question we all would like to know the answer to. I wonder if Mrs. Summerlin would clarify to us what part of the ad was not true.
We all know she was responsible for bringing Beto O’Rourke to town for a rally for him. Essentially that was the essence of the ad. We all know he is a liberal Democrat. What part of the ad was not to your liking, Mrs. Summerlin?
I hope the conservative majority in Kerrville is aware of her position. If not, the city position she is running for is non-partisan, but her past work in the Democrat Party is a matter of record.
– William Morgan
Kerrville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Crain surprised by VFW friends with 97th birthday party
- ‘Concerts by the River’ seeking performers and sponsors
- Early voting underway in city election
- Dwyer shines at Chicken Express All-Star game
- Teacher Feature: Mary Lambert
- ‘Lineman Appreciation Day’
- Doctor and teacher
- Kerr County Court at Law - April 21, 2021
Most Popular
Articles
- Summerlin confronts Garcia on 'attack ad' during forum
- Council candidates discuss infrastructure, housing and more at forum
- Questioning political actions of GOP group
- City to make mask-wearing in city facilities voluntary May 1
- Dog Show ‘parents’ mix family life, Labs
- Ronnie Bock’s Kerrville RV earns national Winnebago award
- KCSO nabs two locals on drug offenses
- ‘Silent Sky’ opens to ‘full’ houses
- Summerlin responds to accusations, ‘attack ad’ by supporters of opponent
- Randal’s Automotive joins as U-Haul dealer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 22
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
-
Apr 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.