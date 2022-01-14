One skill that I don’t mind telling you that I have become something of a legend for, is getting lost.
Heck, I’ve been lost in several continents, countries, states, parks, ranches, cities, buildings, and even my own home. Why is this a skill, you ask?
Well, since you asked, I can tell you that it’s easy to get found in this modern digital age. Getting lost, however, is a form of art that takes years of dedicated practice to master.
Just a couple of years ago, by way of example, I found myself waiting for my party of camp staff to finish touring the World Trade Center Museum. Of course, security in and around the area is always tight, and once you leave the building, you can’t get back in. This was a bummer for me because I was wearing my traditional shorts, sandals, fishing shirt and the temperature in March was hovering around 30 degrees. I was also completely unprepared for such an occasion. (Being unprepared, by the way, is one of the necessary steps in getting lost, so write this down if you are thinking of getting into the field.)
I had no wallet, no phone, no identification, and it was starting to get dark. The only items I carried were my hotel key card, and a company credit card. After waiting around as long as I could for my gang to show up, I finally decided to ditch them, and find my way back to the hotel. I asked a museum security guard in full battle dress if he knew where my hotel was. He replied in a thick New Jersey accent, “No - don’t know that one, pal.”
“Well, can you help me find Manhattan, officer?” I inquired.
His reply caught me a little off guard and made me feel like a total ignoramus. “You kidd’n pal … you in Manhattan!”
“No, no,” I said, “I mean midtown Manhattan.”
He told me that I would have to take the subway to get to midtown, but I’d never taken the subway, and didn’t know how the system worked.
“Do you have to pay to get on a subway?” I asked.
I’ve never forgotten his reply ... “This is New Yawk pal, you gosta pay for the air you breave!”
So, I left an area, where I was sort of lost, jumped on a subway and got really lost. Actually, that was a rather long exposé of how I get myself into these predicaments.
In fact, though, I usually don’t need that much backstory to demonstrate my skill. It just comes naturally to me, like that guy in the movie, “Good Will Hunting,” who solves math equations in his mind without even trying.
My wife could say to me, while pointing her finger, “I want you to wait for me across the street at that coffee shop while I try on some shoes in this boutique.”
The next time I see her will be two days later at our kid’s basketball game. This is especially bizarre because we live in the same house, and sleep in the same room. It’s not like I’m missing vital portions of brain function either. I’m as smart as the next guy, but there’s just some supernatural phenomenon that prevents me from getting here to there with any degree of competence.
Now, full disclosure here … sometimes I sort of like to get lost. This allows me to practice my other legendary skill of survival in the wilderness. Granted, coffee shops and cities are not exactly good examples of wilderness, but these days, surviving the madness of a city is, in my opinion, way more dangerous than getting lost in the Amazon jungle near a tribe of known cannibals. I’m also aware of the apps and gadgets these kids use today for navigation. Call me old-fashioned, but I’m not too keen about satellites orbiting the earth that I can triangulate with to pinpoint my exact location.
Sometimes I don’t really want to know my exact location. Therefore, I just don’t cotton to the latest and greatest gadgetry that kids depend on. If I take off in my jon boat on Baffin Bay, and get lost for a few hours out in the flats, so be it. It’s all part of the experience.
Anyway, if I really want to know where I am, I navigate the old way … I use a map. Remember maps? I used to love reading maps. Still do, in fact. When I was a kid, my father and I would study maps that he had mailed from the U.S. Geological Survey. They were topographical maps, and we would analyze the remote areas we’d be hunting in the fall every year. I probably learned more about spatial reasoning, orienteering, math and other disciplines than I ever learned in school.
Plus, I had to endure one of the more difficult challenges that prepare a man for an uncharted future - how to refold a map into its original shape. If you can refold a map into its original shape, you can handle anything.
So, pardon the expression because I mean it in the best sense … Why don’t you just get lost, pal.
