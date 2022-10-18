What is it about folks these days? Seems like every time I turn on my TV, I have to listen to how someone was offended by someone else.
Back in my day we had a solution for that issue. It was called, “SO WHAT!” Some people called it “Who cares,” but it was the same sentiment. We just didn’t get all up in a dander over another’s opinion.
Nowadays, though we live in a culture that gets their feelings hurt way too easily.
Society is pushing a narrative that you have to fit into, or you risk being cancelled. I don’t know what that means, but it sounds pretty serious. By the way, I’m working on articles that try to define the words “narrative” and “cancelled” but these are words that my generation never used all that much, and I’m finding the research too complicated to grasp.
It’s not that I never get offended. For example, I’m offended by compression shirts. I’ve also seen them advertised as “performance shirts,” but that is a complete misnomer. I tried wearing one during a softball game recently, and my performance didn’t improve one bit.
I saw one of these shirts on a mannequin the other day while shopping at Academy sporting goods. Heck, it looked pretty good on the mannequin, and the tag said it helped with wicking moisture away. I often have problems with “moisture,” so I decided to try one on.
I took a navy-blue shirt off the rack in my size and ambled over to the dressing room. The first thing I noticed, after getting it on, was that it didn’t fit. When I looked in the mirror, I found the blueberry girl from Willy Wonka staring back at me. Maybe the designer was a little off on the correct sizing. I’m usually an XL, but when I tried on a 2XL, it didn’t seem to help much. I like my shirts to be a little loose because I’m 57, and frankly, I don’t have the good-looking chiseled physique that I was so well known for in my youth.
In fact, the 4XL was still too small, and that was the biggest size they offered. Therefore, I believe that all performance shirts should be banned or “cancelled,” if I’m using the correct terminology of the day.
This whole cancel-culture thing just makes me want to hide on the ranch where I work, and the only creatures that I hang around with are the deer.
However, I’ve noticed that the deer don’t like me all that much either. In fact, I think they are catching on to this “getting offended” nonsense, but as a hunting guide, it’s my job, so give me a break.
Lately they’ve started playing tricks on me like completely disappearing whenever hunters come on the ranch. However, immediately after the hunters leave, they show up all over the place. I’ll be minding my own beeswax watching a football game in the T.V. room when CRASH!!! An Axis buck comes through the window. Actually, he saw his reflection in the glass, and was trying to fight with himself, but to me it looked like he wanted to watch the game.
He might as well have just knocked on the door, and asked me politely if he could come in and catch the game, but Axis deer are rude creatures, especially during the rutting season.
Has the entire world gone completely insane? Anyway, have a great week. Just try not to offend anyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.