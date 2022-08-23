My wife and I stopped by our local convenience store the other evening for some ice cream.
They usually have a pretty good selection, and being on a one-day break from our diet, we were in the mood for something sweet and cold. As far as I’m concerned, there is only one brand of ice cream in the entire solar system that matters. All others are just your run-of-the-mill cartons of frozen milkfat with added sugar. Blue Bell ice cream, on the other hand, is far and away the finest ice cream made.
If you disagree, you are certainly entitled to your own opinion, because this is America ... but you’re still wrong.
Anyway, back to my story. Every once in a while, the brain trust over at Blue Bell will add a new flavor to its offerings. Often, these new confectionary giants (I stole that dub from Willy Wonka) are seasonal like eggnog or Christmas cookies. They always keep you guessing, and hearing rumors of new flavors from the little creamery in Brenham is similar to insider trading tips for IPO tech stocks.
One of the latest to hit the shelf this summer is called “Oatmeal Creme Pie.” We decided to take a chance and deviate from our fallback choice of Pralines and Cream. After bringing our half-gallon tub home, we let it sit for a spell, because my wife likes it a little on the soft side. We also had to take our lactose pills. No sense in becoming the root’n toot’n cowboy, as my wife sometimes refers to me.
Presently, she made us a couple of bowls and I plopped down in my easy chair, completely unprepared for the moment. I casually took a bite.
Instantly, I was a child again, and there was a parade. A marching band was playing the Star Spangled Banner, and red white and blue confetti rained down from Heaven. There was a rainbow in the sky, and angels were singing a chorus above the fray. The floats were filled with happy people waving to me, and they all gave me handfuls of candy. The queen of the parade was very beautiful and when she went by, she blew me a kiss.
“What are you staring at?” my wife asked. I came back from a frozen trance with spoon half raised. This stuff was a near religious experience. Instead of Oatmeal Cream Pie, they should have called it “Love.”
Maybe not, I could see problems with asking the convenience store clerk if they sold “Love” here. Anyway, this new flavor is addicting, and the two of us finished off the entire carton in one day. Needless to say, I don’t think I’m going to make it to our next scheduled free day from the diet.
In the neighborhood where I grew up there were about three families that would somehow end up together after football games or perhaps Sunday, after church. Blue Bell ice cream was always on the menu - even in the winter.
Of course, the gold standard flavor was “Homemade Vanilla.” That was the only flavor my dad would eat, but the kids preferred “Cookies and Cream” or my personal favorite, “Pralines and Cream.”
Those were happy times to be alive, and the brand has solidified itself in my mind at least as the Texas version of the American Dream. I’m sort of kidding here, but if all eight billion of us on this big blue marble had a bowl of “Oatmeal Cream Pie” right now, we’d instantly become best friends and all of our petty differences would melt away before the ice cream did.
If you don’t believe me, go get a bucket, and you’ll see what I mean. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.