Have you heard the country song “Waitin’ On a Woman” by Brad Paisley? If you haven’t then go and listen to it before you continue reading.
Better yet, watch the little music video on Youtube with Andy Griffith.
Okay, now that you’ve heard the song and listened to the lyrics, isn’t it cute? The ending on the video shows Griffith dressed in a white suit and waiting on a bench for his bride to catch up and join him in heaven.
Basically, the whole piece is an apologetic justification for woman who are sequentially challenged - late. It’s almost brilliant in its defense of good-hearted women who are perpetually unable to get from here to there on time. By the way, this is the dumbest song ever written by mankind.
The reason it’s dumb, of course, is because there is no excuse, or reasoning, or validation, or rationalization for being late. If you’re always late, you’re just late, and if you are a person like me - an intelligent and practical soul who understands the concept of time, the aforementioned type of individual will eventually drive you out of your mind.
My wife, for example, is always 15 minutes late. I, on the other hand, am always 15 minutes early.
Therefore, we are eternally 30 minutes apart. In fact, the only thing keeping our marriage from being the most blissful relationship ever is 30 minutes of wasted time multiplied by 57,000 occurrences over the course of 33 years of betrothment.
If this sounds harsh to you, that means you are probably one of the late types.
I’m not worried, though, because late people don’t have time to read this article anyway. In fact, I would bet that if you are sitting in your easy chair on Saturday morning reading this while still dressed in your pajamas and robe with a cup of joe, you are an early person. Maybe you’re even chuckling to yourself and thinking of reading it to your spouse later, but don’t count on it.
On weekdays, my family has a ritual that we go through every morning that demonstrates the futility of reconciling early folks with late folks;
• 6 a.m.: Alarms go off - time to wake up and start the day;
• 6:15 a.m.: Alarms go off again - time to wake up and start the day. (Of course, I’m already up);
• 6:33 a.m.: The others, after repeated yelling, actually wake up and start the day.
Now, before we go on with the timeline, just remember that everyone has to be out of the house and in the car with wheels rolling by 7:30 a.m. in order to get to work/school/office on time. Therefore, we have a comfortable 57 minutes of time to get ready.
• 7:27 a.m.: My son, Gideon, walks out of the bedroom still in his pajamas with hair looking like blue jays have been nesting there;
• 7:27:01 a.m.: A barrage of chaos erupts, and amidst the scrambling, the family starts yelling unanswered questions like, “Where is my other shoe?” or, “Did you finish your homework?” or, “Hey dad, can you fill out this four-page form for football practice that’s due today.”
• 7:33 a.m.: Gideon gets in my car, ready for school (and with hair still looking like blue jays have been nesting there). However, it’s too late to worry about it, and so I take him to school.
• 7:45 a.m.: My lovely wife leaves for work ... exactly 15 minutes late.
Now, I know what you’re thinking - why not just get up earlier? Indeed, that is a logical solution to the problem.
However, that wouldn’t work. I could set the alarm to go off at 2 a.m., and we would still wind up in the same predicament because late people just gotta be late.
In the end, there’s just two kinds of people on this big blue marble. There are early folks who are sensible pragmatic individuals who appreciate punctuality, and late folks who will be 15 minutes late to every event for the rest of eternity.
I think I’m going to rewrite the song and send it to Brad Paisley. The title will be “Waitin’ On My Woman… Again.”
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
