Labels have been the topic of several election letters to the editor recently - Republican vs Democrat and Conservative vs Liberal. I have been described as an extreme right-wing conservative. If that means that I support the platform and the grassroots legislative priorities of the Texas Republican Party then it’s a label I’m proud to wear. One of the Legislative Priorities chosen by over 5,000 voting delegates at the 2022 state convention is:
Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids: Repeal Texas Penal Code ”Obscenity Exemption” 43.24(c), which allows children access to harmful, explicit, or pornographic materials and 43.25(f)(2 3), which allows sexual performance by a child. In addition, prohibit teaching, exposure, and/or discussion of sexual matters (mechanics, feelings, orientation, or “gender identity” issues), and prohibit use or provision of related books and other materials using criminal, civil or other enforcement measures.
Unless, you’ve been living under a rock for the past five months, you know that the Butt Holdsworth Memorial Library (BHML), which operates with a Library Advisory Board appointed by the Kerrville City Council, has a policy which allows sexually explicit books in the children’s and young adults sections of the facility. A group of citizens, led by Barbara Dewell Ferguson, petitioned that these books be moved to an adults-only section; the County Commissioners’ Court agreed with the petition and gave the City of Kerrville 120 days to renegotiate a contract for library and animal services. The contract was allowed to lapse with no change in library policy, however, the Advisory Board no longer has a member of the Commissioner’s Court. It also allowed the lapse of membership of a long-standing member of the Kerr County Republican Party Executive Committee.
In late February, Councilman Roman Garcia received a letter from one of his supporters signed by City Councilman, Joe Herring, Jr. and printed on the letterhead of the Kerr County Democratic Party (KCDP). In the letter, Mr. Herring accuses Roman Garcia and Barbara Dewell Ferguson of wanting to attack the library and prosecute the librarians. It further asks his readers to support Layng Guerriero and Jeff Harris, self-avowed Conservative Republicans, in the upcoming municipal election because “both of these candidates support our library and its staff.” I wonder why these “Conservative Republicans” oppose a Republican Party priority and support a policy to sexualize our kids? Labels can be confusing so I urge Kerrville voters to judge the municipal candidates by their stance on issues, not their resumes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.