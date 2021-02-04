To the editor:
Kerr County elected officials and our city manager failed us. Surrounding counties and San Antonio receive weekly shipments of the COVID vaccine.
The reason is failure to designate Kerr County as a Hub early in the process to ensure there is a process to vaccinate the people.
When was Fredericksburg designated a Hub? San Antonio has three Hubs and thousands of citizens in San Antonio have already been vaccinated, and the vaccinations continue for their community and more.
This is the worst case of leadership because it will cost lives. So who in our county or city government is going to stand up, claim responsibility, and be held accountable for bad decision-making that suggests incompetence? How many more citizens from our community will suffer from COVID-19 as a result of this leadership failure in Kerrville and Kerr County? Votes matter.
Who we vote for matters and regrettably the citizens of Kerrville and Kerr County are suffering as a result of who was voted into office and whom we allow the elected officials to hire to put into positions of great responsibility like our City Manager.
For all those involved in this disaster, stop worrying about how to draw tourists to Kerrville and concentrate on the pandemic. Do what you have to do to get the vaccine here to save lives.
– Eva Buhidar
Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.