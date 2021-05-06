My “pat” answer when people ask why I left a career in teaching eighth graders is that I wanted a change of scenery. Actually, the truth is that my doctor advised me to find a less stressful environment. Most middle school teachers suffer from some sort of post-traumatic stress.
I’ve seen battle-hardened drill sergeants try to substitute teach a middle school class, and by the end of the day, they were cowering in a corner, sucking their thumb, and calling for mommy!
So, I threw my chalk out the window, and became a camp director. Heck, by comparison, the camping industry seemed to be a serene and tranquil alternative to the battlefield that is the middle school classroom. I am happy to report that my facial tic has almost subsided, and I haven’t had a single “episode” as my wife refers to them. I still try to avoid eighth graders, and my partner in guest services, William Collins, graciously handles any job-related activity that involves too much communication with campers around the age of 13.
Yes, I have finally reached an even keel with no noticeable adverse side effects. … Which is why I found it odd, in my guarded state of mind, that I came to my senses and found myself dangling from a cliff 50 feet above the river.
William and I got an emergency radio call from one of our campsites, and were informed that some campers had spotted a wild lamb that was trapped on the cliffs across the river from the dining hall. William and I headed over to investigate the situation, and found that, sure enough, a Mouflon lamb had become separated from its mother, and had wandered into a crevice where it couldn’t climb out.
We could also see and hear the lamb’s mother who was desperately bawling about a hundred feet above her trapped baby. A few of our operations staff, who had heard the radio chatter, and had come over to offer their help, judged the lamb to be less than two weeks old.
After surveying the situation, it was determined that one of us was going to have to canoe across the river, climb up to the lamb, catch it, and bring it closer where it could return to its mother, and that I should be careful when climbing over the wet slippery spots. Alan Soth, who is always ready for adventure, volunteered to join the mission.
We gabbed a canoe, paddled across the river, and boldly began our assault on the face of the cliff.
If you have ever sat on the porch of the Echo Valley Ranch House, casually sipping a cup of “joe,” and wondered how difficult it would be to climb the bluffs across the river, you can stop wondering. I would liken the experience to assaulting the face of K2 in the Himalayas, where one out of three climbers don’t come back. It’s hard to ignore that statistic, especially when I could hear one of the operations staff ask William if he had the phone number for Critical Air.
Being an expert on falling, William reminded us that the water was only a couple of feet deep, and if we lost our hold on the cliff, he advised us to land “belly buster” on impact so as not to hit the bedrock too hard.
I doubted the sincerity of this wisdom, however, because the guys were laughing so hard that Juan fell off the tailgate of his truck.
As I climbed, I began to contemplate some serious questions. It’s amazing how clearly a man can think when he is clinging to a bluff in raw terror. Here is a brief summary of those thoughts:
Why am I here? Is this not the perfect example of the human race interfering with natural selection and the law of survival of the fittest? Am I about to prove the counterpart of that law? Isn’t the Mouflan sheep population too high anyway? Who hired Rudy, Noe, and Juan.?
In the meantime, Alan, who apparently was raised by mountain goats, had gone ahead of me, and scared the lamb back in my direction. The lamb managed to cover the area that had taken me 10 minutes to climb in about 3 seconds. As the distance between us closed rapidly, I heard Rudy, Noe, Juan, and a bunch of eighth graders shouting at me to “Get ready.” It quickly became obvious that the sure-footed little beast was unaware of my presence, but when it got close enough for me to grab it, I found that the only part of my body that wasn’t occupied in clinging to the cliff was my tongue.
I could tell that the lamb was more than a little surprised to find a 250-pound man sticking his tongue out at him, and instead of turning back toward Alan, it jumped over me, and took the path of least resistance down to our canoe. When Rudy asked why I didn’t grab it, I suppressed the urge to cross the river and remove his arms.
As it turned out, the lamb had cornered itself in a bowl formed by the cliff, and short of stealing our canoe, it was once again trapped. After another unsuccessful but entertaining attempt at vertical shepherding, we finally cornered the little sucker down at the water’s edge. Alan positioned himself in the middle of the only possible escape route, and I grabbed the canoe, paddled over to the other side of the lamb, and pushed him toward our trap.
It worked- the lamb ran straight into Alan who grabbed it and tied its legs together. As we canoed triumphantly back to the safe side of the river, we were greeted by a mass of cheering eighth graders. I must admit that I was humbled by their esteem as they rushed toward us in an obvious gesture of praise for a hero.
It turned out, however, that they only wanted to pet the lamb.
“What’s wrong with your face?” a girl asked.
“It’s a facial tic, what does it look like?” I replied.
Eventually, we released the lamb at the roadside park where it returned safely to its mother. As mother and lamb were reunited, I was reminded of a verse from the prophet Isaiah who wrote;
“All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned every one to his own way; but the Lord has caused the iniquity of us all to fall on Him.” Isaiah 53:6.
