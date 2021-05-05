We love it when May gets here! The beautiful flowers start popping out that the April showers helped out with, Mother’s Day celebrations, graduations, and it’s time to get ready for summer. But, the main reason we love May is that it is “Older Americans Month.”
We also get to celebrate our seniors in our community. Each May, the Administration for Community Living leads the celebration of Older Americans Month (OAM). This year’s theme is “Communities of Strength,” recognizing the important role older adults play in fostering the connection and engagement that build strong, resilient communities.
In tough times, communities find strength in people—and people find strength in their communities. In the past year, we’ve seen this time and again in Kerr County as friends, neighbors, and businesses have found new ways to support each other.
In our community, older adults are a key source of this strength. Through their experiences, successes, and difficulties, they have built resilience that helps them face new challenges.
Their stories and contributions help to support and inspire others. There are many things we all can do to nurture ourselves, reinforce our strength, and continue to thrive. Connecting with others is one of the most important, as it plays a vital role in our health and well-being, and in that of our communities. When communities tap into this, they become stronger too.
This year, the Dietert Center will celebrate OAM by encouraging community members to seek out seniors in your family or neighborhood to listen to their stories and experiences of their life. Then share that story with others. It will surely impact your heart and soul.
Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. I know that moms come in all sorts of definitions. Some of us had aunts, grandmothers, friends, or even dads serve the mom duties for us. So, to all types of moms – Have a beautiful Sunday and hope you feel lots of love. I know I will be thinking about my Mom and how much I miss her and cherish her memory.
The Summer 2021 Catalog is hitting mailboxes in the next couple of weeks. Cross your fingers that all will be better in June and that our classes and activities will run as scheduled.
Our building is still currently closed for full regular programming right now, but if you need anything, give us a call or just knock on the front door to see how we can help with Meals on Wheels, Friendship Café Drive Thru, Medical Equipment Lending, Personal Alert Link units, or our Call Reassurance program.
As I have said before, I will shout it from the rooftop when we are back open for full time activities, classes, and groups. Give us few more weeks to prepare for the celebration.
Mark your calendars for the DLI kickoff event on June 3 at 6 p.m. at Schreiner University. The Dynamic Learning Institute is excited to open with a presentation from the Symphony of the Hills – The Heartbeat of the Texas Hill Country. Reserve your seat for this free event, as tickets will be limited. Sign up at www.clubed.net or give us a call at 792-4044.
If you or a senior you know of are homebound, aged 60-plus, and is in need of a hot meal, please give us a call at 896-8117 to review guidelines for the Meals on Wheels program. Our amazing volunteers help us deliver the meals and best of all, they also offer a warm smile and social interaction that so many people need right now.
Our drive-thru Friendship Cafe is open for lunch Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you are 60 years or older, stop by to pick up a meal. If you have paperwork already completed or wish to complete it for us, the meal is by donation. If you don’t have time to complete the paperwork, the meal is $8.
The menu for the week is:
• Wednesday, May 5 – Italian Meatballs with Pasta;
• Thursday, May 6 – Taco Casserole;
• Friday, May 7 – Crunchy Baked Fish;
• Monday, May 10 – Smothered Pork Chop;
• Tuesday, May 11 – Beef Steak Fingers with Gravy;
• Wednesday, May 12 – Chicken Salad and Green Pea Salad
Please give us a call at 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information about our programs and resources.
