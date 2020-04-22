Keep it in Kerrville: HCCJ to offer help to local businesses

After covering Kerr County for the past 35 years, I have witnessed firsthand the resiliency, determination and love in this community.
While we’ve never been through anything like what we are experiencing today, we have come through very tough times and I know that we will emerge from this uncertainty stronger and better.
However, until then, we are going to have to have each other’s backs.
During the last financial crisis, I was overwhelmed to see many of my customers, who have all become friends, struggling with their businesses.
At that time, I created a campaign called “Keep It In Kerrville,” to promote the importance of shopping locally during the Christmas season.
I believe this campaign is more important today than ever, so instead of launching in the fourth quarter, we will begin promoting local busineses through our Keep It In Kerrville section twice a month through the remainder of the year.
Our first issue will be printed in our May 6 or May 13 edition, depending on Governor Abbott’s next annoucements regarding nonessential busineses.
In this first issue, we are offering free ads to our friends and neighbors to promote their respective busineses.
We will print the section in the newspaper, promote the contents on social media and will overprint and distribute them in the community.
The subsequent ads will be offered at half-price for the rest of the year.
If you would like to advertise your business, (we will take as many as we can until we fill the section) please contact us at advertising@hccommunityjournal.com.
Collectively, my staff has been covering Kerr County for more than 60 years, and we consider the residents in this community family.
We take our jobs seriously in protecting and informing the community and we want to do whatever we can to help our local business owners and economy.
Remember, “United we are stronger. Together, we will succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.